Milyssa Rose’s Highly Anticipated Single, “Couture”, Debuts

An alluring ensemble of raw lyrics and edgy sounds punctuate the new single

Atlanta, GA (PRUnderground) April 27th, 2018

Milyssa Rose has just announced that her highly anticipated, brand new single. “Couture” will be released on May 4, 2018. The new single unleashes a captivating sound that melds Rose’s entrancing vocal talents with a sound that can only be described with the name of the single itself – couture.

“Couture” was written by JC Rocker and Papi Hey. Major Moves Recording Studios engineered, mixed, and mastered the hot new single. Daniel Finsley designed the stunning cover art.

The video will be available on YouTube at www.youtube.com/Mroseincmusic. A fan-dedicated video will drop in June 2018.

Fans will be able to find “Couture” for purchase at iTunes and other major digital music retailers. In addition, the song is now available for streaming on platforms including Spotify and Apple Music. More information can be found at http://milyssarose.com/.

About Milyssa Rose

Milyssa Rose is an Atlanta-based pop artist with a voice described as soulful and edgy with captivating range.