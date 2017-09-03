MillionaireMatch Produces Video To Demonstrate Commitment To Pairing Users With Good Partner

MillionaireMatch has created a viral video about why people can not find the right date.

Silicon Valley (PRUnderground) September 3rd, 2017

Not every date is a good date. Sounds obvious, right? It goes right along with the old adage that you have to kiss a few frogs to find your prince or princess. But what if you didn’t have to? What if, when you went on a date, you knew you were meeting with someone who was actually worth meeting? Sure, maybe they’re not precisely “the one” for you, but at least you’d know you weren’t wasting your time with a frog.

Well, MillionaireMatch is setting out to do just that. The online dating site realizes that when you go on a date, you want it to be with someone who is just as high-quality as you are. So the original and largest millionaire dating site, which launched in 2001, is determined to set up their three million clients with people as phenomenal as they are.

To show just how great a date from MillionaireMatch is, the company created a viral video comparing a date on their site to one from an unnamed dating app. If you’ve ever used any dating apps, it should be easy enough to use your imagination and picture a bad date being a product from that.

The video features two attractive male friends texting about their upcoming dates. One man has an app date (he hasn’t even heard of MillionareMatch — uh oh!), and the other, a MillionaireMatch date. They wish each other luck and head on their ways.

The app date guy ends up being picked up by a woman in a Harley Davidson bandana who pulls up on a road scooter. Meanwhile, his friend is picked up by a woman with perfectly tousled blonde hair who drives a luxury car — already this one sounds better. The app date ends up being a very “unique” date — the twosome do a little graffiti, ride around on her scooter, drink beer on a dirty couch under a bridge, and other things that you probably wouldn’t want to do on a first, second or, really, any date. His friend on the other hand is having the time of his life playing mini-golf, lounging on the beach drinking fruity cocktails, and getting a massage from his date.

While MillionaireMatch isn’t promising your date will be as good as this guy’s (if only!), they are assuring members that with their vetting and verification, you won’t end up on a date with someone who deceived you or isn’t as amazing as you are.

Nobody wants to go on a bad date. And no dating website wants you to either. But MillionaireMatch is committed to that. They seek out attractive singles who make a guaranteed $200,000+ a year to set you up with. There are no creeps looking for a sugar daddy relationship, just people, like you, looking to go on the first date – of many — with a person as wonderful as they are!

To view “Not Every Date Is A Good Date, Go MillionaireMatch!” click here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UbRPpDYgi-I

About MillionaireMatch ®:

MillionaireMatch.com, an internet dating site designed for successful and attractive singles, was launched in 2001. Members have included doctors, lawyers, CEOs, Hollywood celebrities, professional models and other well known personalities.

MillionaireMatch is the first and largest millionaire dating site in the world. It has been featured on CNN, ABC and CBS and was voted “Best of the Web” by Forbes.com. “MillionaireMatch.com highlights the “millionaires” in its listings” according to the Wall Street Journal. As a result of its outstanding reputation and service, MillionaireMatch now has about 3 million quality members.

