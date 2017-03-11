MillionaireMatch Latest Data Shows a Positive Correlation Between Millionaires and Their Education

Data on MillilionaireMatch about how millionaire men and women's dating preferences change with their level of education.

MillionaireMatch has released new data on their website about how millionaire men and women’s dating preferences change with their level of education.

A recently published statistics by MillionaireMatch on their website reveals how millionaires tend to have more education than their less-affluent counterparts and this holds true for both males and females. The data was collected from certified millionaires on their dating site to avoid for any discrepancies. According to the survey, 33.69% of male certified millionaires and 32.90% of female certified millionaires have a Bachelor’s/4-Year Degree; whereas, 30.58% of male certified millionaires and 26.42% of female certified millionaires have a Graduate/Master’s Degree. Interestingly, only 15.98% of men and 11.92% of women having a Post Doctoral/Ph.D. are certified millionaires on MillionaireMatch.

The data trend clearly shows that graduates comprise of the highest number of millionaires, while the figures tend to go down with higher education levels.

MillionaireMatch is the world’s No. 1 dating website for millionaires with a database of around 3 million users. So the results come out of a vast sample size and thus closely reflect the preferences of the majority of the millionaires in the U.S. However, MillionaireMatch hasn’t revealed any further demographics or the geographical distribution of its users.

However, one deduction that can be made from the aforementioned figures is that not every millionaire is a college dropout!

I was not surprised to see these figures as they make quite a sense. More education simply means a better chance to make more money. The fact that graduates and Ph.Ds. aren’t at par with Bachelor’s is because there are four times more people with Bachelor’s degree in the U.S than with Masters or doctorate, says Steve Kasper, Spokesperson of MillionaireMatch.

But there is a catch.

Of all the male and female certified millionaires, women tend to care more about the education level of their match as compared to men. According to MillionaireMatch, 21.07% female certified millionaires with a four-year degree care about their match’s education level compared to only 13.19% for male certified millionaires of the same education level. Of the graduate-level certified millionaires, 21.07% of women care about their match’s education level while only 12.20% men think the same. The trend holds true even for male and female millionaires having a Ph.D. as 21.44% of millionaire women and only 11.67% of millionaire men have a preference for their match’s education level. These figures are clearly indicative of the fact that millionaire women are more concerned about their match’s education level as compared to men.

When asked for comment, Steve said, “Ha! Nothing anomalous here too. Millionaire women are more particular about who they are dating when compared with millionaire men. I can’t comment why is it so because we still need to find that out.”

