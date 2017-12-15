MillionaireMatch announces compatibility of its app with iPhone X for improved performance

To provide better user experience for the elite singles and rich people on Millionaire Match.

San Francisco, CA (PRUnderground) December 15th, 2017

MillionaireMatch.com, the world’s first and largest internet dating site designed for successful and attractive singles has stepped up its game by ensuring the compatibility of its app with iPhone X the recently developed Smartphone designed, developed, and marketed by Apple Inc. The iPhone X has the best smartphone display on the market with close to “textbook perfect calibration and performance,” along with the highest absolute color accuracy and highest full-screen brightness. The screen takes up the whole screen and there’s no home button — you unlock your phone with your face. It is water and dust resistant, and capable of charging wirelessly.

MillionaireMatch.com was specifically designed to enable members to verify their worth and photos to confirm that they are actually the people who they claim to be. The site was designed to deliver the optimum and user-friendly experience with enhanced functionality and navigation thereby enabling users to have access to comprehensive data about members. The app’s compatibility with the newest Smartphone IPhone X will facilitate the achievement of this aim and improve the apps effectiveness and functionality.

“We have been able to create a strong and growing customer base because our app is basically one of the best dating apps available” stated ….., the CEO of MillinaireMatch. “Our dating app is accessible through the iTunes App Store and features a cutting-edge matchmaking technology as well as an experienced and fascinating support team. We have successfully created numerous happy and loving members who are satisfied and appreciative of our services”.

The site which was designed bearing the expected user experience strongly in mind has been created using the most advanced technology to make it compatible with the most recent mobile devices and browsers. As a result of its outstanding service delivery coupled with excellent and successful dating match among members, MillionaireMatch.com has been featured on CNN, ABC and CBS and was voted “Best of the Web” by Forbes.com.

About MillionaireMatch

MillionaireMatch – the original millionaire dating app since 2001, over 3,000,000 users worldwide. Voted ”Best of the Web” by Forbes.com. ”MillionaireMatch.com highlights the ”millionaires” in its listings” in its listings” by Wall Street Journal. Members have included CEOs, Athletes, Doctors, Lawyers, Investors, Entrepreneurs, Beauty Queens, Fitness Models and Hollywood Celebrities…