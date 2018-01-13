Millionaire Match Showcases Success Stories in Brilliant New Marketing Strategy

Highlighting real people in real relationships, dating service for the wealthy lists deleted accounts.

New York, NY (PRUnderground) January 13th, 2018

Millionaire Match has nothing to hide when it comes to their success rating currently sitting at 82%, and their testimonials page is there to prove it.

“We think the best strategy is to show all our deleted accounts, while still respecting the privacy of our members, and why they were deleted,” says Millionaire Match CEO Steve Kasper. “It’s better to show all those successes than hide that people deleted their accounts. After all, we want them to delete their accounts!”

On the “Success Stories” page on their website, you can see the many happy results the organization has provided, and the best feature happens to be the many deleted profiles.

“I met someone and no longer need your services. Thanks so much for having a great website filled with potential people to meet and find someone to make you happy forever. How wonderful it is to be able to find someone across country that I am compatible with. Thanks,” reads one profile from a former user in Englewood, Colorado.

Ironically, the next review says, “I never would have found the love of my life if I didn’t take a friend’s advice and try out this amazing site. We met in Florida and I have since moved to Colorado and we live together. We are currently talking about getting married. Life is amazing.”

One can only hope the two success stories are from the happy couple having just celebrated their one year anniversary.

Another success story tells of a recently wed couple who met on the dating site for the wealthy. “I met my husband on your website. We met in June last year and got married in December last year. We are very happy together. Gene and I are forever grateful to your website and happy to be part of your success stories. We are very appreciative of Millionaire Match for introducing us to each other,” says the former user.

“I am attaching a picture of Gene and I on our wedding day. It is a wonderful story of two people who found love and we are both grateful to the website for making it happen. Without the website we would have never met. You can count on us for a very positive feedback in promoting the website and services you offer,” added the user.

It’s the real stories that say it best, and these paint a picture of two very happy couples who are enjoying their lives together.

About MillionaireMatch

MillionaireMatch – the original millionaire dating app since 2001, with over 3,000,000 users worldwide. Voted ”Best of the Web” by Forbes.com. ”MillionaireMatch.com highlights the ”millionaires” in its listings” in its listings” by Wall Street Journal. Members have included CEOs, Athletes, Doctors, Lawyers, Investors, Entrepreneurs, Beauty Queens, Fitness Models and Hollywood Celebrities…