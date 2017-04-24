Millionaire dating will be on-the-go now with the iMillionaire App

Released a week ago, iMillionaire isn’t the first dating app that’s designed for millionaires but it certainly looks a lot more promising than its predecessors.

(PRUnderground) April 23rd, 2017

The new millionaire dating app iMillionaire is now available on the App Store and looks stunning with its gorgeous interface and great set of features

Released a week ago, iMillionaire isn’t the first dating app that’s designed for millionaires but it certainly looks a lot more promising than its predecessors due to its unique interface and a plethora of features that could make any millionaire excited.

“The quality of a millionaire dating platform rests with the people who sign up for it. When it comes to rich people, their preferences and tastes are very different to middle- or lower-income individuals,” Jack, senior spokesperson iMillionaire app, said in a press conference. “Millionaires want an online platform that’s not overcrowded with fake and unverified profiles. Be it a one-night stand or a long-term relationship, you won’t be seeing a wealthy person to rush into any of them. iMillionaire is an app that lets businesspeople take dating on-the-go, anywhere and anytime, and that too with a unique platform that has no place for low-quality profiles”

With the world now having a record number of millionaires [source: CNBC], the millionaire dating industry is also thriving. But with a new millionaire dating app coming to the forefront almost every new week, it’s getting extremely painful for the elite individuals to devote their time to online dating. However, iMillionaire seems to be a silver lining with its unique features.

When users sign up for this app, their profiles are carefully analyzed not just through the algorithms but also assessed manually.

“We ensure that poor, ugly or people who are selling themselves won’t make it to our app. iMillionaire is a millionaire dating app and it’s only unique till it delivers quality users to the millionaires,” Jack said. “We just want our app to be exclusive and useful to millionaires dating anywhere in the world. iMillionaire isn’t a sugar daddy dating site, so we don’t allow any gold diggers or sex workers. And if you have an incomplete profile or if you don’t like to show your face, or if you are not a millionaire or gorgeous, don’t sign up for iMillionaire because you will be sifted out, eventually”

iMillionaire can certainly deliver a great dating experience to the millionaire niche with its excellent and carefully picked features. The interface is great and simple to use, while it’s super-easy to browse and filter profiles according to “Last Login”, ‘Newest”, and “Nearby” options. The “Swipe” feature saves time with a brief “About me” of the user but the users can also see each others’ complete profiles if there is a match. The millionaire users can also share their luxury moments with their connections on the app which gives millionaires a platform where they won’t be accused of boasting their fortune. iMillionaire has also taken care of the user privacy with its reporting and blocking features. While using the app, you can also wink and chat with other users and add them to your Favorites.

iMillionaire is available on the iTunes for download. You can find more detail about the app here: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/imillionaire-dating-for-the-millionaires-league/id1227342458

About iMillionaire

iMillionaire saves your time browsing through millions of low-quality profiles to find a quality match. Only elite singles are accepted, either successful or attractive. Low quality profiles will be removed.