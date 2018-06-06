Milford Woman Builds Global Etsy Business and Local Sylvan In-Home Tutoring Practice

Marian Eno, a resident of Milford, has launched Simple Rosaries, an Etsy store with an international clientele that offers artistic and extra durable rosary beads.

Boston, MA (PRUnderground) June 6th, 2018

Marian Eno, a resident of Milford, has launched Simple Rosaries, an Etsy store with an international clientele that offers artistic and extra durable rosary beads. Eno is the owner of the venture, which features original designs and a unique manufacturing technique that was pioneered by her late mother Gayle, who launched the business in the 90s. Along with operating the site and creating orders for her customers, Eno is also a provider of Sylvan In-Home tutoring services for children who live in Worcester County.

“My mom devised a wire-wrapping process that double-reinforced each bead in the rosary,” says Eno. “She also used harder materials to wrap the wires, like bronze, silver, and gold. I utilize her innovative construction techniques in the rosaries that I offer on Etsy, and the result is a beautiful and sturdy product that could be passed down and enjoyed in families for generations.”

Eno grew up in Hopedale and graduated from Mount Saint Charles Academy high school in Woonsocket, RI in 2010. In the fall of that year, she enrolled at Assumption College in Worcester, MA, and graduated with a B.A. degree in Foreign Languages (Spanish and Italian) in 2014. After Gayle passed in 2016, Eno took time to learn the details of her mother’s rosary bead design business so she could relaunch it as an Etsy store.

In addition to paying tribute to her mother’s passion for bead making with her Etsy store, Eno also sought to share the teaching skills that she learned from her by working with local children as a tutor with Sylvan In-Home, which recently launched in the Boston region. The service provides personalized one-on-one instruction for kindergarten through high school students. Eno tutors students of all ages in reading and writing and integrates Sylvan’s custom educational software, which runs on an iPad, into her sessions.

“Teaching is a meaningful facet of my life, and seeing my students grow and gain confidence has been a wonderful and rewarding experience,” says Eno, whose brother and husband both worked with Sylvan tutors when they were kids. “My mom’s teaching philosophy was that you should practice until it’s second nature. When I tutor, I combine her approach with the Sylvan program, and it works: I practice with my students until the skills that they’re seeking to gain are understood, mastered, and become second nature.”

About Sylvan In-Home

You want the best for your child, but life can be crazy busy. That’s why our tutors come to you! Sylvan In-Home offers effective tutoring support when and where you need it, so it’s easy for your family. Sylvan students see real results, and your child will too.