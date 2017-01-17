Microsoft joins Blockchain Expo as Platinum Partner for Blockchain Expo Global 2017 in London

Blockchain Expo is delighted to announce Microsoft as Platinum partner for Blockchain Expo Global, taking place next week at Olympia London, 23-24 January 2017.

The premiere Blockchain Expo event will feature over 60 industry thought leaders including; Alex Batlin, Global Head of Emerging Business, BNY Mellon, Brian Behlendorf, Executive Director, Hyperledger, Alasdair Blackwell, Head of Technology, Everledger, Paul Kammerer, Specialist Corporate Strategy, Commerzbank AG, Stephan Tual, Founder & COO, Slock.it, Mark Simpson, Innovation Engineering, RBS, Jason Leibowitz, Distributed Ledger & Blockchain Strategist, Credit Suisse, Joe Roets, Senior Software Architect, The Walt Disney Company, Yiseul Cho, Blockchain Specialist, HSBC, Johnny Voon, Lead Technologist at Innovate UK and many more.

The Blockchain for Industry track will explore the evolution of blockchain and its applications, whilst the free-to-attend Blockchain Technologies & Development track focuses on the thriving startup ecosystem and its most exciting players.

Industries including financial services, insurance, energy, music, government and real estate are set to be shaken by the introduction of blockchain technologies and Blockchain Expo is set to explore the future impact upon security, workflow and processes across these sectors.

Blockchain Expo Global 2017 will offer attendees:

– World-class case study led content from leading brands

– More than 20 sessions exploring the blockchain ecosystem across industry

– Opportunities to learn how their own industry will be impacted by blockchain adoption

– Networking opportunities to build partnerships in the blockchain space

– Interact with exhibitors and startups who are setting the precedent

– Access to co-hosted IoT Tech Expo event with more than 4,000 attendees and 150+ exhibitors

Gold conference passes give access to the full conference and exhibition, and Free Expo passes are also available.

The Blockchain Expo series will continue in 2017 with further shows in Berlin and Santa Clara.

– Blockchain Expo Europe, 1-2 June http://blockchain-expo.com/europe

– Blockchain Expo North America, 29-20 November http://blockchain-expo.com/northamerica/

Blockchain Expo is set to take place in London, Berlin and Santa Clara in 2017. Each event will bring together in excess of 1500 attendees and 60+ speakers for two days of world-class content delivered from leading brands embracing and developing cutting-edge blockchain technologies.

The conference is presented in a series of keynotes, panel discussions and solution-based case studies with a focus on learning and building partnerships in the emerging blockchain space.

