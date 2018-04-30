Michael Turchotte Joins Vitalus Health as The Vice President of Payor Strategies

Vitalus Health welcomes Michael Turchotte as the new Vice President of Payor Strategies. He'll work on building and developing our payor client strategies.

Houston, TX (PRUnderground) April 30th, 2018

Vitalus Health is proud to announce and welcome Michael Turcotte as the company’s Vice President of Payor Strategies. Turcotte’s main responsibility will be to develop, promote, and enhance the company’s relationships with payor clients. He will work to develop growth strategies to increase our partnership opportunities in order to have a broader reach of in-network patients to serve.

Michael is a seasoned executive with skills ranging from Sales Management, to Finance, to General Management with P&L Responsibility. He is coming to Vitalus Health with broad experience including strong leadership skills. He has held many leadership positions that include Business Owner, Subsidiary President, Regional Vice President, and National Director all within the health care product and service industry.

K. Cody Patel, CEO, said “Bringing Michael on to the team was a no brainer. He is poised for growth and I am confident that he will be a strategic contributor to our long-term growth and success. Mike brings a wealth of experience to a critical role, and he shares a passion that is aligned with our company purpose!” Mike said, “I joined Vitalus Health to become a part of an organization that lives its brand message: Breathe Well, Sleep Well, Be Well. Providing leadership in the change of health practices that impact the quality of sleep and respiratory care is what Vitalus is all about!”

