Michael Taylor’s ‘Lessons From A Gathering of Men’ Offers Insight Designed to Inspire Generations

New book inspires men to take charge of their health, spirituality, families, and more while injecting positivity into their communities

(PRUnderground) February 16th, 2017

Michael Taylor has announced the debut of his brand new book, Lessons From A Gathering Of Men: How Men’s Work Is Redefining Masculinity And Improving Men’s Lives.

Within Lessons From A Gathering Of Men, readers find powerful insight into the changing roles of masculinity while being engaged in a powerful conversation about what it truly means to be a man today.

After the presidential election and inauguration, people across the country have a new set of stressors as they are faced with the new president’s attitude and strategies. Taylor wonders if a new conversation with men couldn’t change the negative, unethical, racist, divisive, and misogynist attitudes adopted by many people today.

Taylor asks, “What would happen if men came together and began having a conversation about the changing roles of manhood?”

According to Taylor, “This is what men’s work is all about. It’s about engaging men in an authentic dialog about the changing roles of masculinity and providing men with a new conversation…”

Within Lessons From A Gathering Of Men, Taylor challenges men to consider the biggest problems facing society today. For men who feel lost in society today, the new book can offer the insight they need to take charge of their lives. Taylor takes the time to explain emotions experienced by men as well as how men can step outside of the blueprint that society has seemingly created for them.

Taylor’s book is being hailed as an awakening by many readers. “Rich with real-life stories, experiences, and resources from some of the best men’s group leaders from around the globe, I believe Michael Taylor has written the definitive guide to help men see the value and power of what it means to belong to a men’s group as a key part of his growth and evolution as a man,” said one recent reviewer.

More information can be found at http://www.lessonsfromagatheringofmen.com.

About Michael Taylor

Michael Taylor is an author and motivational speaker who focuses on the changing roles of manhood and masculinity in society.