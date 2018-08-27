Michael J. Arbouet Announces Book Signing for Gods at Turn of the Corkscrew Books & Wine

“Gods” is an exciting new apocalyptic, adventure, mystery novel from Michael J. Arbouet. He'll be signing copies for fans in Rockville Center, NY on Sept. 15th.

New York, NY (PRUnderground) August 27th, 2018

What would be the results of a disastrous earthquake that not only shook the world to its foundation and beyond, but also opened up a pathway to another, hidden world inside the Earth, also disrupted by this event? This intriguing and compelling answer is explored by author Michael J. Arbouet in his new novel “Gods”, recently released that already has readers talking. In exciting news, Arbouet’s publishing house Eliana Soleil Publishing recently announced the author will be taking part in a September 15th book signing for “Gods” at Turn of the Corkscrew Books & Wine in Rockville Center, NY. The book signing will start at 3 PM.

“I am very much looking forward to the book signing at Corkscrew Books & Wine,” commented Abouet. “It’s always great to meet readers, to hear what they think first-hand, and also to let them know how much I appreciate their support.”

The thought-provoking “Gods” is based off of Arbouet’s own screenplay and will be the first in a planned series. The story of the “Devil’s Fork” earthquake and its astonishing results may even make it to film one day in the near future, if all goes well.

Turn of the Corkscrew Books & Wine is located at 110 N Park Ave, Rockville Centre, NY 11570.

Early feedback for “Gods” has been passionate.

Chris S., from Babylon, recently said in a five-star review, “I read a lot of science fiction, adventure, and speculative fiction books. Michael J. Arbouet is an astonishingly talented and creative voice in this exciting area and ‘Gods’ is next to impossible to put down. The ‘Event’ described is equal parts totally believable and fantastic. Fully recommended.”

“Gods” is available in both paperback and Kindle editions on Amazon.com.

For more information be sure to visit https://www.mikearbouet.com.

About Michael J. Arbouet

Michael J. Arbouet is an author, indie film director, and producer. He studied film at Long Island University. Gods, his first novel is based on his original screenplay. He lives on Long Island with his wife and two children where he is currently working on the sequel Gods book two. Follow @michaeljarbouet on Twitter. Or visit mikearbouet.com.