Miami Vibez Announces Exciting Opening of Cuban Bistro and Lounge in Denver on May 21st

Many consider Cuban food, culture, and spirit priceless. Celebrating that to the fullest is new Denver Cuban bistro and lounge Miami Vibez opening its doors soon.

Denver, CO (PRUnderground) May 15th, 2018

Cuban culinary, drinks, and nightlife in Denver? For many, that sounds like a dream come true. The good news is that dream is soon-to-be a reality, with the recent announcement Miami Vibez will be having a soft opening of their new Cuban bistro and lounge, in the heart of Denver’s LODO area on May 21st, 2018. Expect the food and fun to be epic. The excitement surrounding the new restaurant is skyrocketing, with the blending of the artistic and culinary side of Miami and the progressive spirit of Denver seeming a close-to-perfect combination.

“Miami is known for a lot more than just the amazing night life,” commented a very enthusiastic Jonathon Stevens from Miami Vibez. “We’re bringing the best of Miami’s artistic and cultured style as well as Miami’s amazing Cuban food to LODO. We can’t wait to bring the beach to the mountains!”

The soft opening on May 21st will feature both very limited seating, and only a fraction of the ultimate menu, focused on Mojo, Mojitos, and craft cocktails. Plus passionate and fun service, a big part of the world-famous “Miami Vibe”.

The Miami Vibez team has plenty of positive things planned to connect with the community including upcoming LGBT events and other excitement. When feeling under-pressure or just wanting a nice night out in Denver, Miami Vibez is giving their all to make themselves the destination of choice for those who love Cuban food, cocktails, and high-energy environments.

The soft opening sets the stage for the perfectionist minds behind Miami Vibez to work out any kinks in operations or service, setting the stage for their coming grand opening where the full menu will be featured, and delivered in a way they can be confident and proud of.

Early local feedback has been very positive.

Chris S., from Denver, recently said, “LODO needs a Cuban bistro. Now we can enjoy Cuban food all year-long and not just in Miami for the Winter Music Conference. I can’t wait for the soft opening my partner and I will be the first in line!”

Details about the full menu and grand opening date will be available soon.

For more information be sure to visit http://www.miamivibezinc.com.

About Miami Vibez

Feeling stressed? Need a break? Miami Vibez is Denver’s permanent vacation! Miami Vibez is a new restaurant and lounge coming to Denver’s LODO area this Spring!