Miami Spice 2018 5 Best Restaurants to Enjoy While Staying at Beacon Hotel

Miami Beach, FL, USA (PRUnderground) September 11th, 2018

This September, Miami celebrates its diverse cuisine. During Miami Spice, you can sample dishes from the best chefs in the area and are available at a discount! We’re talking a big discount—$23 lunch and $39 dinner menus. We dare you to sample dishes from the BEST Miami Spice 2018 restaurants.

Here are our top picks for the best Miami Spice eats:

Stubborn Seed

Firstly, we have Stubborn Seed. In 2015, Jeremy Ford won Top Chef. Now he’s the head chef at Stubborn Seed. Brunch features a three-course meal. The chai waffles are our favorite! Dinner specials are also three courses. We dare you to order the sourdough crusted halibut and the snickerdoodle cookies. You can enjoy Miami Spice brunch offerings on Sundays. If you want to try dinner, #MiamiSpice items are available on Sundays. In addition, dinner is available Tuesday through Friday.

Prime Italian

Another great Miami Spice restaurant is Prime Italian. They feature modern Italian dishes. Enjoy an appetizer, entree, and dessert from a select menu. Best eats include crispy calamari, Kobe meatball, and wagyu short ribs. Miami Spice 2018 dishes are available during daily during dinner.

Planta

Next, we have Planta. They focus on promoting environmental sustainability. The menu highlights plant-based options. For brunch, top dishes include falafel tacos and banana pancakes. For dinner, heart of palm crab cakes and avocado lime cheesecake are winners. A three-course meal is served from a select menu for both brunch and dinner. Miami Spice specials are available Saturday and Sunday brunch. Additionally, dinner specials are available Sunday through Friday.

Red, The Steakhouse

Another participating restaurant is Red, The Steakhouse. Here, the menu focuses on classic cuisine. They use fresh, seasonal ingredients. Menu offerings include tuna poke, buffalo oysters, flounder stuffed with crab, and Berkshire pork chop. A three-course special menu can be enjoyed daily for dinner. Each Miami Spice menu has a theme and changes weekly!

Edge Steak and Bar

Finally, we recommend Edge Steak and Bar. This restaurant serves interesting cuts of meat and local produce. A mix of contemporary dishes like lamb and apricot terrine, cauliflower ravioli, and Creekstone Farms rib eye steak fill the menu. The Miami Spice menu is available daily for dinner.

Each restaurant has its own unique take on #MiamiSpice. Due to the mix of offerings, these Miami Spice restaurants are sure to please your taste buds! Basically, you can’t go wrong!

The Beacon South Beach is THE Miami Beach Hotel

Start planning your Miami Spice adventure. Looking for the perfect Art deco area hotel? You’ll want an Ocean Front hotel. Book with The Beacon Hotel and enjoy a comfortable stay while in Miami. Additionally, they offer extra amenities included and they’re across from the beach! You can take in beach views from your room. Talk about convenient.

Here are more reasons to book a stay:

Be within walking distance to the BEST Miami Spice restaurants.

Get a good night’s sleep with luxury linens and Serta Heavenly beds.

Enjoy complimentary daily breakfast! That makes for an added value.

Finally, relax beachside with free beach towels and chairs—that means less packing for you!

Still More Perks…

There are so many perks available. Because of this, The Beacon Hotel is THE South Beach hotel for your trip. Whether you’re coming to take part in Miami Spice or just need a getaway, Beacon South Beach is a top-rated boutique hotel. When you book our Ocean drive hotel directly, you get a better rate. Also, the longer you stay, the more you save. Book the perfect hotel stay today!

About Beacon Hotel

The Beacon Hotel is a gem among boutique South Beach hotels in Miami. Besides its premium location right in the center of Ocean Drive, and beautifully remodeled rooms and lobby, the Beacon gives you South Beach how it is meant to be experienced. Here, you have direct access to seven miles of sand and surf, unrivaled nightlife, premier shopping and dining. Enjoy infinite views of the Atlantic Ocean on one side and historical sherbet-colored Art Deco architecture on the other. Be it honeymoon, anniversary or a romantic beach getaway, this historical oceanfront boutique hotel is a haven for a perfect romantic vacation. Beacon Hotel offers complimentary breakfast, free Wi-Fi, and complimentary beach towels and beach chairs in the room.