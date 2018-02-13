Miami Blockchain & Capital Market Conference & Charity Golf Experience!

Alternative Asset Events in association with WallStreet Research, South Florida Investment Forum, Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association and CEO GOLF Club presents the Miami Blockchain & Capital Market Conference with Executive Charity Golf Event on Feb 26-28, 2018.

United States of America (PRUnderground) February 13th, 2018

Miami Blockchain and Capital Market Conference to be held at Doral National Miami Golf Club

Learn all about Alternative Assets at this conference, to be held February 26-28, 2018

Alternative assets are among the hottest commodities that savvy investors are looking at these days. They offer the potential for lucrative ROI, but also entail unique pitfalls, since there is much about them that isn’t widely known.

Alternative Asset Events teamed up with CEO Golf Club, Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association, TechLatino: The National Association of Latinos in information Sciences and Technology and Wall Street Research, to present a golden opportunity for investors and professionals with an interest in alternative assets, particularly emerging markets such as cryptocurrency, blockchain, cybersecurity, mobility and cannabis. At the conference, premier industry experts will deliver workshops on a variety of topics spanning the business, legal and regulatory angles. (Visit www.alternativebtcsummit.com for more information)

The Conference is a hyper-networked event collaboratively structured for industry professionals by industry professionals. Started and organized by friends and friends of friends, the investor heavy and service provider light format better allows for the highest concentration of leading industry professionals to acquire more takeaways while simultaneously accomplishing their networking needs.

True to CEO Golf Club’s “The Private Business Club” motto, the ambiance and amenities at the conference will be of a caliber that would make any VIP business personality proud. The 800 acre Doral National Miami, located just seven miles from Miami International Airport, is world renowned for its majestic luxury. The resort featuring exquisite lodging, golfing, spa and conference facilities. And golf has for long been recognized as a most effective activity for business networking.

A portion of the proceeds of this conference will benefit Child Life Society, a 501c3 nonprofit charity that benefits children with cystic fibrosis. Child Life Society’s flagship program – the Lifeshine Respite Program – is based in Key West, Florida. Cystic fibrosis patients come to Key West with their families for fully sponsored therapeutic respite trips. Key West’s aquatic, high salt climate has been medically proven to provide the greatest relief available from cystic fibrosis symptoms and reduce instances of lung infections by 50%.

The conference program will feature an “Executive Charity Golf Event” and other VIP events to benefit Child Life Society. Additionally, the Accredited Investors Registration Fee is waived for this conference, with a $299 suggested donation to Child Life Society instead. (Visit https://www.ceogolfclub.com for more information)

The Professionals Speak:

“This conference is a high powered deep dive into alternative assess; in today’s economy one needs multiple streams of income to reach self-sustainability, “said Jose Marquez, CEO of @techlatino. “We must be aware of that all investment must be secure and not just a gold ring that is shiny but isn’t gold.”

Garrett Goggin CFA Portfolio Manager of Mill Creek Research is a confirmed attendee for the 2018 Miami Blockchain Capital Markets Conference held in Doral National Golf Course. “It is my pleasure to attend the 2018 Miami Blockchain Capital Markets Conference. I have no doubt this event will provide participants with the latest industry insights.” – Garrett Goggin CFA

“I am happy to have Mr. Goggin attend this year’s Conference. I am confident his attendance will significantly contribute to a rewarding and successful event.” – Victor Park, Principal and Founder of Alternative Assets “We look forward to treating our guests to an experience they’ve never had before,” says Paulson Ambookan of CEO Golf Club. “We are confident that participants will go home with invaluable business knowledge and relationships in hand.”

For more information, or to RSVP, please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/alternative-asset-events-miami-blockchain-capital-market-conference-tickets-38783377125?aff=ehomesaved

About Child Life Society

Child Life Society provides vital assistance and programs to children and adults with Cystic Fibrosis.

Child Life Society was created to help make life with Cystic Fibrosis as normal and enjoyable as possible.