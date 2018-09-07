MGN Logistics founder Matthew Telesca, continues to pace the transportation logistical space with investments in innovation and cutting-edge technology

MGN Logistics, led by President and CEO Matthew Telesca, is proud to announce the upcoming launch of MarketMaker Pricing, a sophisticated aggregator of truckload metadata.

Flagler County, Florida (PRUnderground) September 7th, 2018

Through the years, MGN with it’s founder Matthew Telesca has stood out as not only visionary, but also as possessing the exceptional ability to provide creative technology solutions for their clients that have broad appeal to multiple sectors of their industry. Technological advances and innovation have been an important part of their growth over the past decade.

This data is compiled and analyzed with advanced algorithms providing historical market highs, lows, averages and MarketMaker’s proprietary spot-market rate. The rate is calculated based on real-time spot-market truck availability, along with dozens of other big data influencers, such as traffic, weather, and road condition. Nothing like this currently exists in the market.

MarketMaker Priing will be a subscription-based web application, compiling billions of freight payment dollars from various industry sources, making it the most comprehensive aggregator in the industry. Set to launch later this year, MarketMaker is poised to revolutionize how the trucking industry provides spot-market truckload rates.

Since 2012, MGN has grown over 400%, landing on INC Magazine’s prestigious list of “America’s Fastest Growing Private Companies” 5 years in a row. Matthew Telesca explains that “one of the many challenges of such explosive growth has been striking the balance between increasing capital expenditures and hiring personnel, while maintaining positive cash flow.”

Many times, during this period of growth, MGN has needed to pause personnel hiring to allow cash flow and profitability to catch up.

Referring to the company’s growth, Matthew asserts, “Our growth plan has been two-fold; first we have continued to add new customers and build on existing relationships to grow organically. Secondly, we have put together a number of strategic acquisitions, five in the last four years, which have thrust us forward with new customers, but additionally, new technologies.”

Innovation only continues as MGN surges forward in the logistic and transportation spaces: “Year after year our clients continue to be surprised at the level of innovative freight management solutions we present,” says Telesca. He is a firm believer that “if we can imagine it, then we can develop it.” This resourcefulness has given his team and customers a tremendous competitive edge. Even their longtime clients continue to benefit from their ongoing product development and innovation.

As MGN introduces new technologies and solutions, they often ask their existing clients’ for feedback and assessments. This has helped to create a unique user experience and level of trust and insight that many companies rarely achieve. This acute information helps to feed their ongoing commitment to outperform their customer’s expectations and the competition.

With a clear vision of growth, innovation, and ongoing execution of that vision, Matthew has managed to grow his company exponentially year over year. His projection over the course of the next two years is, “We will double revenue from current levels. This isn’t a real stretch, as we have managed to double revenue every two years for the past six.” The innovative future for MGN Logistics is bright, and like its revenue, it’s only growing stronger.

To learn more about MGN Logistics or connect with Matthew Telesca Flagler, visit MGN Logistics on LinkedIn.

