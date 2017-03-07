Mexssub to Exhibit at Oil and Gas Trade Show Subsea Tieback

Houston Company Showcasing 30-Year Permanent Pipeline Integrity Record

(PRUnderground) March 7th, 2017

Houston-based oil and gas company Mexssub announced its first appearance at a North American industry trade show to showcase safer global subsea pipeline solutions.

The company will exhibit at Booth 208 with Advisian and WorleyParson’s offshore engineering consultancy INTECSEA at Subsea Tieback Forum and Exhibition, hosted this year in San Antonio.

The forum is scheduled from March 21 through March 23 at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, 900 E. Market Street, San Antonio, TX 78205. The show addresses challenges and solutions associated with global deepwater subsea operations, topics Mexssub experts know well.

Mexssub delivers permanent pipeline integrity solutions, both preventative and corrective, providing risk-reducing repair alternatives that oil and gas operators can rely on.

“We offer forward-thinking research and development behind our permanent repair systems, delivering full-spectrum applications throughout the lifespan of the pipeline,” said Jesus Silva, CEO of Mexssub.

With methodical precision, Mexssub commits to leading the industry with permanent pipeline integrity solutions that bring certainty to its customers around the globe.

Mexssub solutions feature the Mexssub Sleeve System and the Mexssub Habitat System, both of which enjoy a celebrated reputation throughout the industry with more than 900 repairs saving clients over $4 billion to date during the repair process alone.

“Riser and pipeline integrity challenges are among the most costly and delicate that offshore operators face,” Silva said. “Mexssub knows that the global market must address those integrity needs strategically, and so it provides safe and tested options that minimize risk and maximize year to year productivity.”

About Mexssub

Mexssub, based in Houston, Texas, delivers permanent pipeline integrity solutions worldwide, both preventative and corrective, providing risk-reducing repair alternatives that oil and gas operators can rely on. Utilizing the Mexssub Sleeve System and the Mexssub Habitat System, the company implements various permanent integrity applications without suspending production, having saved customers over $4 billion to date during the repair process alone. After 35 years in the industry, including over 900 repairs, Mexssub maintains a perfect track record, demonstrating a commitment to expert execution. More information is available at http://mexssub.com/.