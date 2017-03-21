Mexssub, INTECSEA Announce Strategic Alliance

Houston Offshore Companies Join Forces on Subsea Pipeline Integrity Projects

(PRUnderground) March 21st, 2017

Two Houston-based solution providers in the oil and gas industry, Mexssub and INTECSEA, announced the formation of a strategic alliance built to deliver permanent riser and pipeline integrity solutions to operators worldwide. The companies will present details of the alliance at oil and gas industry trade show, Subsea Tieback and Exhibition, hosted this week in San Antonio.

The alliance provides INTECSEA customers additional options for pipeline integrity management, designed to minimize risk and maximize production, while Mexssub gains an increased footprint beyond its historic work predominantly in the Gulf of Mexico.

Mexssub, based in Houston, Texas, delivers permanent pipeline integrity solutions worldwide, both preventative and corrective, providing risk-reducing repair alternatives that oil and gas operators can rely on.

Utilizing the Mexssub Sleeve System and the Mexssub Habitat System, the company implements various permanent integrity applications without suspending production, having saved customers over $4 billion to date during the repair process alone. After 35 years in the industry, including over 900 projects, Mexssub maintains a perfect track record, demonstrating a commitment to expert execution.

“Mexssub celebrates this new partnership with INTECSEA, a well-respected leader in offshore infrastructure projects, and an ideal ally in pipeline integrity management. Our two missions converge nicely at a time when proper integrity management serves a critical role in maximizing year to year productively.” – CEO Jesus Silva of Mexssub.

INTECSEA offers independent insight, engineering and project management to deliver full lifecycle asset management, in any offshore environment from concept to decommissioning.

Backed by extensive technical expertise, INTECSEA people work with clients to turn complex challenges into practical results. Bringing real insight to support critical business decision making, their imagination can reveal unseen options. And they can help you choose solutions from all appropriate sources.

“For our customers, we strive to maximize the value of their assets, and facilitate the adoption of innovative technologies,” said Geeta Thakorlal, president of INTECSEA. “In Mexssub, INTECSEA has found an alliance partner that helps us achieve that objective more fully.”

About Mexssub

Mexssub, based in Houston, Texas, delivers permanent pipeline integrity solutions worldwide, both preventative and corrective, providing risk-reducing repair alternatives that oil and gas operators can rely on. Utilizing the Mexssub Sleeve System and the Mexssub Habitat System, the company implements various permanent integrity applications without suspending production, having saved customers over $4 billion to date during the repair process alone. After 35 years in the industry, including over 900 projects, Mexssub maintains a perfect track record, demonstrating a commitment to expert execution. More information is available at http://mexssub.com/.