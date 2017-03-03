Metric USA Releases Makeup Bag Case Organizer on Amazon.com

Metric USA Cosmetic Makeup bag with Premium Quality, Soft and Easy Fold Origami Type Portable Water repellent Travel Clutch Purse Toiletry Bag in Black, Purple, Blue

Metric Products, a family owned company that works to create, develop, and manufacturer a range of products that are functional, beautiful, and simplistically designed, this week announced they have released their latest innovative product, the Metric USA Cosmetic Makeup Bag Case Organizer, on Amazon.com for all consumers intent on keeping their personal items neat and organized.

“Having been in business for over 60 years, we understand what’s missing from the market at any given time,” said Rita Haft Owner of Metric Products. “Women and men deserve an organizational cosmetic bag that is both nice to look at, and functional in design. Our latest product is transportable and designed to be an on-the-go necessity for any kind of adventure.”

The Cosmetic Organizer is curated with extra length to hold even the longest makeup brushes. It is water-repellent and easy to clean with any kind of soap. Designed to be lightweight and portable, the organizer has an origami-type easy to fold design that makes it suitable for everyday transportable use. Lastly, the bag is equipped with a durable, long-lasting zipper to keep items safe and secure from leaks and spills.

“In addition to the outside zipper, the bag also comes with an interior zipper for keeping smaller makeup items secure and separate from the larger pouch,” said Ms. Haft. “This makes for the ultimate organizational structure. Spread the word on the rollout of our latest product, and head on over to Amazon.com today to get a better idea of its unique properties.”

