MetiStream Announces Denny Lee to join Advisory Board

Microsoft and ex-Databricks Technology Leader Helps to Drive Spark and Healthcare Innovation

MetiStream, a Big Data Analytics company with a special focus on healthcare, announced Denny Lee will join their advisory board. Lee was Technology Evangelist at Databricks and recently joined Microsoft as a Principal Program Manager for the Azure DocumentDB team.

“As we build out our offerings and capabilities in areas such as healthcare analytics, we are excited to have Denny as part of our team of advisors. Denny brings a unique insight and deep technical understanding of Big Data technologies, cloud, analytics and machine learning and how those technologies can be applied in healthcare use cases,” explained Chiny Driscoll, MetiStream’s CEO.

Lee joins two other MetiStream advisory board members, Sid Banerjee and Anthony Beverina, and brings technology experience in large scale Big Data / Apache Spark solutions and a personal passion for healthcare innovation.

“I’m delighted to join the advisory board for MetiStream. I think the company is doing amazing, cutting-edge work with Ember, their new healthcare advanced analytics solution,” Lee stated.

“The human body is one of the most sophisticated machines ever built. Understanding its mysteries and complexities represents the most challenging scientific and data-driven problem we’ve had for centuries and most likely for centuries yet to come. MetiStream is attacking this challenge head-on and I’m excited to be part of their team,” Lee concluded.

Lee has extensive experience in distributed systems and data sciences with more than 18 years of experience developing large-scale infrastructure, data platforms, and distributed systems for both on-premise and cloud environments. He previously worked as Senior Director of Data Sciences Engineering at Concur and he was on the incubation team that built Microsoft’s Hadoop on Windows and Azure service (currently known as HDInsight).

He holds a Masters of Biomedical Informatics from Oregon Health and Sciences University. He has designed and implemented powerful data solutions for enterprise healthcare customers for the last fifteen years. Lee has developed advanced analytics models in healthcare to address patient experience, genomics & precision medicine, hospital administration, and patient outcomes.

About MetiStream

MetiStream specializes in making Big Data solutions more accessible to end customers. The company designs and improves data pipelines using innovative Open Source technologies such as Apache Spark and other Hadoop-related technologies. The company helps organizations innovate faster with less effort.

MetiStream offers a specialized healthcare analytics framework called Ember, which delivers analytics at the point of care. Databricks recognized MetiStream as Certified Spark Systems Integrator and Apache Spark Trainers — the first and only locally-owned Washington, DC company to earn this distinction.

MetiStream also founded and organizes the Washington DC Area Apache Spark Interactive Meetup with 2000+ Spark enthusiasts and leads the new, fast-growing VA/MD/DC Big Data Healthcare Meetup. In addition, the company is a women-owned and minority-owned small business, a Silver-level Cloudera Connect Partner, and a Confluent Partner.