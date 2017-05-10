Metallica Tickets at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD on May 10th at Cheap Prices from Ticket Down

Ticket Down has cheap Metallica tickets at M&T Bank Stadium on Wednesday, May 10th. Add customer appreciation promo/coupon code METALLICA2017 for added savings.

Baltimore, MD (PRUnderground) May 9th, 2017

Ticket Down is a reputable source of authentic last minute downloadable Metallica tickets at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD on Wednesday, May 10th. This concert is the first stop on their 2017 “WorldWired Tour” which will visit countless large stadiums this spring and summer.

This tour is in support of the band’s much lauded new album, Hardwired…to Self Destruct, which has received rave reviews from both fans and critics since its release. In the words of drummer, Lars Ulrich, speaking about the their tour to Rolling Stone, “Doing a stadium run seemed like the perfect thing on the back of how well this record has been received and all the good will that’s out there in Metallica’s world right now.”

The band will be joined in Baltimore at M&T Bank Stadium by Danish metal band, Volbeat and popular metalcore act, Avenged Sevenfold. These experienced bands will definitely provide the right lead up to Metallica’s return to the big stage of stadium events.

About TicketDown.com:

Ticket Down delivers tickets to sold out concerts and events worldwide when no one else can, and they do so at discounted prices. This popular ticket exchange also has Metallica tickets at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD for all budgets and seating preferences. Find Metallica field seats, front row seats, box seats, club seats, upper level, lower level, SRO, general admission (GA), parking passes and more. Add promo/coupon code METALLICA2017 for added savings on any ticket order.

Note: Ticket Down is not associated with any of the artists or venues mentioned in this release. The names that are used in this release are purely for descriptive purposes. We are not affiliated with or do we endorse any artists or venues in this release. Ticket Down and JP Media, LLC are not responsible for any errors or omissions in this release.

About JP Media, LLC