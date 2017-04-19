Metallica tickets at Iowa Speedway in Newton, IA Available at Discounted Prices at TicketDown.com

Ticket Down is a reputable source of cheap Metallica presale concert tickets at Iowa Speedway in Newton. Concertgoers can add promo code METALLICA2017 for added savings.

Des Moines, IA (PRUnderground) April 19th, 2017

Ticket Down is a reputable source of authentic Metallica tickets at Iowa Speedway in Newton, IA. Residents of the Des Moines metro area can’t wait for this huge concert event.

Metallica will be performing in conjunction with their upcoming WorldWired Tour. This is Metallica’s first large scale tour in recent years. Along with a number of other stops across North America, Metallica is bringing their act to the Iowa Speedway on Friday, June 9th – a show that will also feature performances by Avenged Sevenfold and Volbeat.

Members of Metallica have promised concerts in the “WorldWired” tour are going to feature “a few bells and whistles that are gonna make it unique.” Along with this, Metallica has really been hitting their stride lately, even appearing alongside Lady Gaga as one of the spotlight performances at the 2017 Grammy Awards.

The Iowa Speedway opened up in 2006 and it is a 7/8 mile paved oval motor racing track located in Newton, Iowa about 30 miles east of Des Moines. It is a “Rusty Wallace Signature Series Track” and it has held many events over the past 11 years. Some of the events that have occurred here include: IndyCar Series, Iowa Corn Indy 300, NASCAR Xfinity Series, American Ethanol E15 250, U.S. Cellular 250, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and Speediatrics 200. It has a seating capacity of approximately 30,000.

About TicketDown.com:

Ticket Down delivers tickets to sold out concerts and events worldwide when no one else can, and they do so at discounted prices. This popular ticket exchange also has Metallica tickets at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa. Find Metallica grandstand seats, general admission (GA), upper level, lower level, parking passes and more at the Iowa Speedway. Add promo/coupon code METALLICA2017 for added savings on any ticket order.

Note: Ticket Down is not associated with any of the artists or venues mentioned in this release. The names that are used in this release are purely for descriptive purposes.

We are not affiliated with or do we endorse any artists or venues in this release. Ticket Down and JP Media, LLC are not responsible for any errors or omissions in this release.

About JP Media, LLC