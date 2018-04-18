Merger Between HBM and BKSV

The companies Hottinger Baldwin Messtechnik GmbH (HBM) and Brüel & Kjær Sound and Vibration A/S (BKSV), both owned by UK-based Spectris plc, will merge their businesses. The merger will become effective on January 1st, 2019. Preparation activities ahead of this will take place through the remainder of 2018.

Darmstadt, Germany (PRUnderground) April 18th, 2018

Both BKSV and HBM are global market leaders in their respective disciplines. BKSV´s strength is in sound, noise and vibration, while HBM focuses on reliability, durability, propulsion efficiency, electrical properties, industrial process control and weighing.

The merger will build on the best from each company and their respective capabilities. This will also be reflected in the name of the new company – HBK (Hottinger, Brüel&Kjær).

By combining the strengths of two market leaders within their fields, HBK will have the critical mass and competencies to actively drive the digital transformation of our customers’ industries, and will be able to deliver even greater value to our customers around the world.

All existing agreements, points of contact, procedures, partnerships etc. will continue as is.

We would like to take this opportunity to thank all our customers and partners for their business and for working with us, and we look forward to continuing and growing our relationships with an even broader offering as HBK. We will be working together to ensure a smooth and effective integration, guaranteeing our usual high level of support to all our customers.

Please reach out to your existing points of contacts for further information or any questions you would like to raise.

About HBM Hottinger Baldwin Messtechnik GmbH

Founded in Germany in 1950, Hottinger Baldwin Messtechnik GmbH (HBM Test and Measurement) is today the technology and market leader in the field of test and measurement. HBM’s product range comprises solutions for the entire measurement chain, from virtual to physical testing. The company has production facilities in Germany, USA, China, and Portugal and is represented in over 80 countries worldwide.