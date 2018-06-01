Men’s Wash Bag, Travel Toiletry Bag, Gift For Men From Bayfield Bags, Burgundy Vintage Leather Men's Toiletry Bag Ideal for a Father's Day Gift

A vintage leather toiletry bag for men, or leather dopp bag, never goes out of style. Bayfield Bags recently announced their own premium version in their travel bags for men collection; a great gift choice for the discerning man.

Minneapolis, MN (PRUnderground) June 1st, 2018

For many people finding the right Father’s Day gift can be a huge challenge. This year Bayfield Bags is doing their best to help, recently announcing the launch of their new Burgundy Vintage Leather Men’s Toiletry Bag, also known as a dopp kit, a classy, thoughtful gift, especially on Father’s Day. This toiletry bag for men has been crafted with complete attention paid to quality and style, and is available at an attractive price point on Amazon.com. Father’s Day gift shoppers couldn’t be more pleased.

“We put our all into producing a men’s toiletry bad we could be completely proud of” commented a spokesperson from Bayfield Bags. This is no bag that is going to rip or tear in a week or a month. It’s high-quality Burgundy Leather design is a throwback to the functional, old-school products, that not only looks great, but is completely functional. We know this dopp bag will exceed even very high expectations.”

According to the company, some highlights of the Bayfield Bags Burgundy Vintage Leather Men’s Dopp Kit include its 10x5x5 size ideal for toiletries, its genuine – not imitation – leather material, an expandable main section sure to leave its owner satisfied, and two inside zippered and pouch pockets to keep smaller items easily found. The mens wash bag also features hinges which allow it to be opened widely enhancing how quickly it can be smartly packed saving time for the busy man on-the-go.

In addition to being a wonderful Father’s Day gift, the travel toiletry bag is also well-suited for birthday presents, gifts for graduates, or self-purchases for the man who appreciates traveling in functional style.

A recent customer from Amazon.com said, in a five-star review, “This is a nice, substantial bag. I love that it stays open and closes easily. If you travel, this kind of bag is essential. I think it looks good, too.”

About Bayfield Bags

At BayfieldBags.com, we help people to carry and organize their life with travel bags like men’s leather toiletry bags, tote bags and adult lunch bags.