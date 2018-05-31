Men’s Toiletry Bag, Dad Gifts For Men–Leather Dopp Kit By Bayfield Bags, Just in Time for Father’s Day

Bayfield Bags Debuts Men’s Leather Toiletry Bag Just in Time for Father’s Day. Toiletry bags for men make a great gift for the guy in your life.

Minneapolis, Minnesota (PRUnderground) May 31st, 2018

For anyone wondering what to get Dad for Father’s Day, BayfieldBags.com has introduced its new collapsible men’s toiletry bag. Available on Amazon, the black leather dopp bag offers a multi-faceted organizational solution and features a roomy interior with ample space for all the grooming items a man needs.

The introduction of the Bayfield toiletry bag for men enables any man to stay perfectly groomed in any situation. It’s a thoughtful yet functional gift for the special man in anyone’s life and it’s equally appropriate as a gift for groomsmen or a graduation gift for men.

“Our men’s toiletry bag collapses down for easy storage when not in use,” said Rock Dale, president of Bayfield Bags.

Measuring 11x6x6-inches, the leather dopp kit is designed to store and organize a variety of men’s toiletry supplies in a single, compact case that fits easily in a backpack, a suitcase, and when transporting preferred toiletries to the gym. It provides easy storage for items ranging from shaving cream and after shave, to a toothbrush, toothpaste and dental floss.

A separate zippered compartment in the bottom reveals space to store shaving supplies ranging from a shaving brush and shaving soap to a razor. Built-in see-through mesh pockets and elastic bands keep grooming essentials such as clippers, tweezers, nail file and moustache scissors organized, secure and easy to find.

Every man’s dopp kit is different and Bayfield’s bag provides storage for any number of items that an individual feels is essential, from a brush or comb to travel size toiletries. Though newly introduced, the toiletry bag for men is receiving rave reviews by shoppers around the world.

The classic vintage look of the Bayfield bag is sure to bring back memories – the recipient’s father or grandfather may have used a similar bag. Bayfield Bags has added modern upgrading and it’s stylish enough to appeal to a woman’s sense of elegance. The company has reinforced every seam and incorporated a heavy-duty zipper for long-lasting durability.

Dopp bags have been in use since the early 20th century when they were first introduced and quickly became popular with both men and women. They became a staple of every soldier’s pack during World War II and have remained an essential item for well-groomed men.

About Bayfield Bags

At BayfieldBags.com, we help people to carry and organize their life with travel bags like men’s leather toiletry bags, tote bags and adult lunch bags.