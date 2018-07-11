MemorialPhotoCanvas.com helps increase funeral home revenue.

MemorialPhotoCanvas.com will drive significant revenue to funeral homes and create lasting memories for their families.

Los Angeles, CA (PRUnderground) July 11th, 2018

PhotoPros, the leader in digital photography services, has announced Memorial Photo Canvas (www.MemorialPhotoCanvas.com), an exciting new service designed to offer personalized photographic memorabilia in the funeral industry. The company will provide professional photo services direct to premium framed canvas. This value-added service was developed as a means to way for funeral directors to follow up with families by providing personalized lasting photo memories for all family members.

“We are thrilled for this business expansion to help funeral directors show families the lasting value of photos framed on canvas. Our business started in the funeral industry over ten years ago and now our service and products are available globally for one flat rate price and 100% satisfaction guaranteed. Our quality, and your customers’ satisfaction, will always remain our top priority,” says Paul Good, founder/CEO of PhotoPros.

PhotoPros’ professional photo services include restoration of old photos, retouching new photos, and recreation of any photo. Once the photo is professionally edited, it is then enlarged, printed, custom framed and drop shipped directly to families, anywhere in the world. This will create lasting photo memories for each and every family member.

One flat rate price includes all photo services requested, enlargement, printing on heavyweight artist quality canvas, custom 1.75” deep real wood frame with a matte black enamel finish, and ground shipping. Within 24 hours of the order, the repaired digital file (.jpg) will be available for free download for the funeral homes to use as desired in order support the funeral service. The framed canvas prints will be delivered directly to your families within 3 weeks. At suggested retail price, funeral homes can drive significant revenue per canvas for each family member.

The service is easy to use. The order process only requires a funeral director to upload a photo, enter the shipping address, and provide a credit card for the wholesale charge. PhotoPros does the rest of the work.

“Thank you so very much for the restored family photograph. The framed canvas far exceeded our expectations and we will treasure it for a lifetime,” says customer Teresa Fulper, from Los Angeles, CA, who restored and framed her parent’s wedding photo.

Funeral homes can easily market this service by showcasing samples, available online. Samples include a framed 8×10 “Before” photo and the repaired “After” photo mounted on the canvas size of your choice. Every funeral home that orders a sample will also receive a quick start guide and information sheets to share with families. Information sheets about the service, with and without suggested retail price, are available free of change for download with no purchase necessary. Information sheets may be printed and personalized with the funeral home logo and distributed in the funeral home or during aftercare.

To learn more, please visit and bookmark their website at www.memorialphotocanvas.com.

About PhotoPros, Inc.

Since 2005, PhotoPros has been the leader in digital photography serving private label customers worldwide. The company operates 24/7/365 and offers telephone support in 3 languages (English, Spanish, French).