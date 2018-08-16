Melinda Estridge Celebrates 40 Years in the Real Estate Industry

Melinda Estridge announces her 40th anniversary working as a real estate agent and describes some of her biggest challenges and victories.

Washington DC (PRUnderground) August 16th, 2018

Sticking to the same career path for 40 years is quite the victory, particularly in real estate, a career that depends on the health of the housing market. Melinda Estridge, a real estate agent at The Estridge Group in Bethesda, Maryland, is celebrating her 40th anniversary in the industry by discussing how she chose real estate, some of the challenges she has faced, and some of her greatest victories.

“It’s Still a People Business”

One of the biggest changes in real estate over the last four decades is the development of technology. In 1978, when Melinda Estridge first ventured out into the world of real estate, computers, smartphones, and even fax machines were few and far between. Today, real estate is one of the most tech-driven professions in the world, and Melinda has been fortunate enough to watch the industry evolve. No matter how much technology changes, however, she says “it’s still a people business” at its core.

Veering from the Chosen Path

Melinda graduated from high school, then went on to college and later law school. Today, she views this education as a series of stepping stones that helped her discover the career that was best for her. She entered the real estate industry in 1978 as something of a trial run. Though she was not sure whether real estate was the right choice, she quickly discovered that it felt rewarding and interesting, and at the time, it was quite lucrative, as well. She has been one of the country’s best real estate agents for the last 40 years, racking up a volume of $1.5 billion in sales during her career. Her company, The Estridge Group, sold $67 million in homes in 2017 alone – quite the feat.

Tips from an Experienced Agent

Melinda gave some tips to others who are interested in following in her footsteps and making real estate a lucrative career. Of these, she says building a huge database of contacts is vital because it pays off on both a personal and professional level. She also recommends learning to schedule every single hour of every day. Though it may seem a little controlling at first, Melinda says it is actually productive and healthy. Blocking in time for yourself – including vacation time – can provide you with something to look forward to at the end of the day.

Melinda Estridge is a firm believer that you should do your best at anything, whether work, play, or relaxation. Part of this involves giving back to the community through her support of Habitat for Humanity, Women for Women International, and the Hillwood Museum, all of which are important to her on a personal level.

About the Company: The Estridge Group is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland and serves the DC Metro, Montgomery County, Northern Virginia, and various DC suburbs. Melinda Estridge and her team take a unique approach to real estate. They believe that buyers and sellers are better off working with numerous real estate agents, each with different areas of expertise, for each sale or purchase. This ensures that every client has access to specialized services that can make his or her experience better. For more information please visit https://www.theestridgegroup.com.

About The Estridge Group