Mehmet Veli Karaaltın M.D. and Mehmet Bozourt, M.D. to speak at ISSCA Symposium in Istanbul April 28

ISSCA announces keynote speakers Mehmet Veli Karaaltın, M.D. and Mehmet Bozkurt, M.D. at the Regenerative Medicine Cell Therapies Symposium in Istanbul, Turkey, April 28.

Miami Lakes (PRUnderground) March 26th, 2018

Mehmet Veli Karaaltın M.D. and Mehmet Bozkurt, M.D. will be featured speakers at the ISSCA Regenerative Medicine Cell Therapies Symposium in Istanbul, Turkey April 28, 2018. Karaaltın will speak on the role of cellular therapy and futuristic applications in plastic reconstructive surgery: from anti-aging to reconstructive surgery (level evidence IV). Bozkurt will discuss the application of regenerative cells on immunologic and diabetic wounds and severe burns.

Karaaltın, a Global Stem Cells Group advisory board member, specializes in head and maxillofacial surgery and hand surgery, and serves as an associate professor of plastic aesthetic & reconstructive surgery (European Board Certified) at Hacettepe University Medical Faculty in Ankara, Turkey.

After graduating from Istanbul University’s Cerrahpaşa English Medical Faculty, Karaaltın completed a national examination from Hacettepe University in Ankara, Turkey, placing 12th out of 25,000 doctoral candidates. He later completed all exam requirements of the European Society of Plastic Surgery. He ​​is a member of the European Council of Plastic Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgery and the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS).

In addition to his work in aesthetic applications, Karaaltın is also known for his work in microvascular free flaps, nerve transfers, facial surgery, and tissue transplants. He also practices cellular therapy and tissue regeneration for healing diabetic wounds, severe burns, and Buerger’s disease. He is one of only a few physicians in the world who offer surgical treatment for Lymphedema-Elephant Disease with microvascular lymph node transfer.

Bozkurt is a plastic and reconstructive surgeon and serves as chairman and director of the plastic reconstructive surgery and burn center at Kartal Dr. Lütfi Kırdar Training and Research Hospital in Istanbul. He completed his clinical fellowship in microsurgery at Cleveland Clinic in 2012. Bozkurt is a member of The International Federation for Adipose Therapeutics and Science, The İnternational Society of Burn Association, and The Turkish Aesthetic Surgery Association. He is board certified in European plastic surgery and Turkish plastic surgery.

He completed medical school in July 1995 at the Gulhane Military Medical Academy Faculty of Medicine in Ankara, Turkey and completed post-graduate studies and training in emergency medicine, microsurgery, plastic and reconstructive surgery, orthopedic medicine, and preventative medicine. He is the recipient of numerous honors and awards in his field.

The Istanbul international symposium is part of ISSCA’s mission to support a paradigm shift from traditional healthcare solutions to regenerative medicine and provide the latest innovative discoveries and developments in all areas of stem cell research. The symposium will host a group of renowned international speakers, experts in the field of stem cell and regenerative medicine, who will provide a full day of rigorous scientific discourse directed to physicians.

The day’s events will incorporate information on stem cell biology, medicine, applications, regulations, product development, and commercialization, business opportunities, challenges, and potential strategies for overcoming those challenges.

To participate in the ISSCA Istanbul Symposium, reserve your spot by registering today. For more information, visit the stemcellconference.org website, email info@stemcellsgroup.com, or call +1305 560 5337.

About International Society for Stem Cell Application (ISSCA):

The International Society for Stem Cell Application (ISSCA) is a multidisciplinary community of scientists and physicians, all of whom aspire to treat diseases and lessen human suffering through advances in science, technology and the practice of regenerative medicine. ISSCA serves its members through advancements made to the specialty of regenerative medicine.

The ISSCA’s vision is to take a leadership position in promoting excellence and setting standards in the regenerative medicine fields of publication, research, education, training and certification.

As a medical specialty, regenerative medicine standards and certifications are essential, which is why ISSCA offers certification training in cities all over the world. The goal is to encourage more physicians to practice regenerative medicine and make it available to benefit patients both nationally and globally. Incorporated under the Republic of Korea as a non-profit entity, the ISSCA is focused on promoting excellence and standards in the field of regenerative medicine.