Meet The Real Dad’s of Sydney – Styleguy

In January 2017 Styleguy.tv has launched to mass aclaim in the social media onine world. This “TV show” has grabbed people’s attention right from the beginning and the boys are already being labelled as the “Real Dad’s of Sydney” and rest assured they are just as stylish and fashionable as their housewife counterparts making this already addictive viewing.

Meet Style Guy Glen… Entrepreneur, stylist, fashionista!

Leo… Hairdresser to the stars and loving partner!

Danté… the cutest little Style Guy Junior on the block!

And chihuahua, Gabrielle. 16… a little grumpy at times but oh so adorable.

And while they’re a cute little family, the personalities are BIG – and just watch when they all come together with their many friends and contacts in the fashion world of Sydney at weekly VIP events with other personalities, bloggers, models, celebrities and more!

StyleGuy.tv chronicles their colourful and action filled life as they run their businesses, head to events, and deal with day to day life! There is never a dull moment… Glitzy and glamorous, uber chic and street cool these guys have it all and invite you along for the ride.

With the beautiful harbour city of Sydney, Australia as their backdrop these style guys will take you with them on the ride of their lives filled with fashion, glamour, drama and lots of STYLE tips along the way!

Glen is the owner of two luxury hair salons in two of the most glamorous locations in Sydney – Double Bay and Darlinghurst! He is also Style Editor for Sydney Chic .

Events, lights, models, styling, hair, travel, luxury – you name it they’ve got it! StyleGuy.tv – LAUNCHING 2017

StyleGuy.tv is an exciting reality TV show style VLOG that follows these cool dudes around in their action packed, glamour filled lives. Its’ cheeky, fun, action packed, beautiful to watch and oh so stylish!

In exciting news the Styleguy’s and their creative team are opening up this unique concept and currently looking for dynamic investors, sponsors and brand partners to collaborate with Click here for more information.

Already the guy’s have storyboard’s for 15 episodes produced, filmed and edited by the amazing team at Mango Tree Productions. These mini shows all feature the Style Guys.

For any other enquiries please email Deb Carr from Sydney Chic deb@sydneychic.com.au

