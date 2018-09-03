Meet Bass Player Andy Santana who is grooving all around Asia

Coming all the way from Cuba Andy Santana comes to China to show all about that bass!

With a viral request for his performances, Andy Santana Bass— the multi-faceted musician — has become one of the most booked musicians in town. Blending Cuba homegrown music culture plus his international style achievements, Andy Santana continues to win over the hearts and ears of thousands and keep growing his international fan base. By combining elements of jazz, latin and funk into his performances and recordings, Andy Santana create his sound so complete, that is making him one of the most requested musician in China.

Around this month Andy Santana recorded two new TV shows for CCTV coming up on all the Chinese TV screens around September where he made a special and unique performance for the Chinese National Television as one of the first performances made by foreigns with vocals and just a bass for accompaniment in China, after the TV shows Andy Santana was performing at Kunshan Beer Festival to perform with his B1 Band for more than 10 thousand fans 15 days in a row, plus completing the 5 days Golden Memories at Skysea with a special concert.

Andy Santana stays busy playing mostly for The National Chinese Television, International concerts and music festivals and special appearance at Skysea Cruise Line visiting Japan, China, Korea, Philippines and Vietnam where he is the Musical director and bass player of B1 Band. With shows already scheduled for the next years, two upcoming albums and big plans for the Chinese National Television, Andy Santana shows signs of great opportunities in his near future and more music to share with fans.

About the live music performed at CCTV it is estimated that it will be released worldwide during this month in all the music platforms such as Spotify, Deezer, IHeartRadio, Apple Music and more. In addition for the end of this year its expected a new upcoming CD cover album from B1 Band with all the songs in Chinese performed at the National Television during those years including also his new release with all original songs in cooperation with Daniela Bessia.

Future next high level gig, Andy Santana will be performing for the International Shanghai Music Festival this 2018.

About B1 Band

B1 Band is a Pop-EDM musical band adding some Latin style since the band was created by Daniela Bessia and Andy Santana Bass both from latin America making their success in China. B1 Band who perform songs in English, Chinese and Spanish has captivated fans everywhere around Asia.

Andy Santana

Andy Santana is a Cuban bassist and singer, best known for his participation of famous bands in Cuba!

He has been playing with different musicians from around the World in different cities of Asia. He plays bass, guitar & sings. His aims are Latin music, Jazz and Latin Jazz. Andy Santana lives now in Shanghai, working for TV and huge events.

