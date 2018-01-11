Medicare and Financial Expert, Jae W. Oh Releases New Book Entitled Maximize Your Medicare

Ann Arbor, MI (PRUnderground) January 10th, 2018

Nationally-recognized Medicare and financial expert, Jae W. Oh, has updated and released the 2018 edition of Maximize Your Medicare: Understanding Medicare, Protecting Your Health, and Minimizing Costs. It is available in both e-book and print editions, and available at wholesale discount for retailers and libraries.

“Choosing the best health insurance for seniors is certain to get tougher, something that Maximize Your Medicare has consistently stated since the first edition in 2013, The great political uncertainty in our nation has certainly made a strategy for Medicare an absolute must.” Oh says.

All net proceeds from sales of Maximize Your Medicare will be donated to the Great Humanity Healthcare Foundation, Inc (http://www.greathumanityhf.org), which will benefit those that face overwhelming healthcare expenses.

With 58 million Medicare beneficiaries, and with the baby boomers turning 65 at a rate of approximately 10,000 a day, Medicare is the second largest federally-funded benefit program.

Maximize Your Medicare explains:

How/when to enroll

Rights and options when a person becomes eligible for Medicare

The characteristics of Medicare Advantage and Medigap plans

How to Avoid Penalties and Pitfalls

How to Choose

Maximize Your Medicare includes examples of real-life cases, which the author has personally witnessed, called “This Happens.” The bottom line: the situation being faced may be similar to a situation that others have faced, are facing and will face in the future. Strategies for improving benefits, saving money, or both, are suggested for beneficiaries, regardless of the level of financial resources.

For more information on Jae W. Oh, MBA, CFP and Maximize Your Medicare (2018 Edition) please follow the link below:

Maximize Your Medicare (2018 Edition): Understanding Medicare, Protecting Your Health, and Minimizing Costs

Jae W. Oh, MBA, CFP

Publish Date: 2017

ISBN: 978-0-9967987-6-1 eISBN: 978-0-9967987-7-8

Website: http://www.maximizeyourmedicare.com

Contact:

Hazel Ganza

(855) 463-9688

hazel@maximizeyourmedicare.com

About Jae W. Oh, CFP

Jae W. Oh, MBA, CFP®, CLU®, ChFC®, is a Certified Financial Planner™, Chartered Life Underwriter, a Chartered Financial Consultant, and Managing Principal of GH2 Benefits, LLC, a provider of complete financial planning solutions to individuals and businesses. Oh has a Master’s Degree in Business Administration (MBA) in Accounting and Finance from the University of Chicago, and a Bachelors of Arts (BA) degree in Economics and Political Science from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. Oh has also participates as an expert panelist for mymedicareanswers.com and authored Maximize Your Medicare. Oh exercises his Medicare expertise regularly at seminars throughout the nation, the free Maximize Your Medicare Newsletter, and has been featured on national talk radio and quoted in USA Today, cnbc.com and nasdaq.com.