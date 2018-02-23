MedChain Blockchain-Enabled Electronic Medical Records Paving the Way for the Future of Healthcare

Unbreachable Electronic Medical Records could still mean easier access while providing more security and less fraud

According to a study from IBM, Healthcare Rallies for Blockchain , 56% of surveyed healthcare executives aim to implement commercial blockchain solutions within the next two years. MedChain hopes to make this transition easier and more effective by offering an open-source framework that will raise the bar for medical recordkeeping.

The new platform leverages blockchain technology, military-level encryption, and distributed storage to allow Electronic Health Records to be safely stored in a Distributed Storage Network that can only be accessed with unique digital keys held by patients and providers.

Other benefits include enhanced segregation of Access Control for medical records, fraud reduction, decreased healthcare and insurance provider costs, and better patient outcomes thanks to more seamless access to medical records.

The MedChain application will let patients control their records seamlessly from the palm of their hand, including the ability to designate access to their protected health information on an as-needed basis. MedChain’s service provider software will connect the provider’s HIPAA-compliant software with the MedChain infrastructure.

About MedChain, Inc.

MedChain is putting control back into the hands of patients by leveraging open-source blockchain technology to govern an unbreachable Distributed Storage Network for electronic medical records (EMRs). Pre-ICO crowdsale information now available at medchain.us.