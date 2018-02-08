MDP Announces Appointment of New Partner

Nicole Stewart promoted to partner of Canadian accounting firm.

Mississauga, ON (PRUnderground) February 8th, 2018

MDP LLP, a leading accounting firm in Southern Ontario, today announced the appointment of Nicole Stewart as partner, effective immediately. Nicole has been with MDP since 2007, primarily responsible for quality control and assurance. The promotion adds further capability to the firms’ core practices and offerings. MDP is composed of several partners, operating from three offices and employing more than 35 professionals.

“The partners and I are delighted for Nicole’s promotion and that she will be continuing to focus on quality control within our firm into its next stage of growth,” said Peter Chambers, Partner at MDP LLP. “Nicole has been instrumental in the success of our practice. Her commitment and her strong performance is greatly appreciated, and we look forward to her continued leadership and professional development within our firm.”

Stewart started her career with MDP eleven years ago as a contractor and shortly thereafter as a full-time employee. She has been involved in the training and mentorship of CPA students in addition to being responsible for quality control across the firm’s assurance engagements. Stewart will continue to focus on assurance engagements and training within MDP.

MDP also announced the promotion of Jacky Tam to Audit Manager. Tam began his employment with the firm five years ago. He received his CPA and CA designation in 2015 and has primarily supported the firm in the areas of staff training and assurance engagements.

“These are well-deserved promotions and we are pleased to recognize the hard work and dedication of our team members,” concluded Chambers.

About MDP LLP

MDP LLP is a mid sized accounting firm that provides audit, tax, advisory, and financial consulting services to a wide range of Canadian businesses. Established in 1992, the firm is comprised of partners and professionals who have obtained their training and experience from national and international accounting companies. The MDP offices are located in Mississauga, Oakville, and Hamilton, supporting clients in the surrounding regions.