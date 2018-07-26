McKernin Exhibits, Inc., to Provide Merchandise Fixture Support at PGA of America Events

Premier tradeshow-services company will offer fixture management solutions for PGA championship events

South Holland, IL (PRUnderground) July 25th, 2018

McKernin Exhibits, Inc., has just announced a partnership with the PGA of America. Through this new partnership, McKernin Exhibits, Inc., will provide fixture management support for merchandise functions at all championship events, including the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, PGA Championship, Ryder Cup (when it’s held in the U.S.) as well as the PGA Member Store at the PGA Merchandise Show.

McKernin Exhibits, Inc., is a premier exhibit builder working with companies in various industries. The company’s competitive advantage comes in the form of exceptional design, world-class craftsmanship and unparalleled customer service. Each client receives personal attention from company ownership, meaning that each project is catered to with an emphasis on customization. Understanding that no two companies have the same needs, McKernin Exhibits, Inc., is uniquely able to work one-on-one with clients to deliver the utmost in quality for even the most complex projects.

McKernin Exhibits, Inc., has extensive experience in customizing solutions, including new construction, rental programs, portable units, museum exhibits, corporate interiors and visitor centers.

According to Jim McKernin, owner of McKernin Exhibits, Inc., “McKernin Exhibits is proud to have been selected as a partner by the PGA of America. We’re excited for the opportunity and look forward to working together with the PGA, in any capacity, in support of all Championship events.”

The partnership is slated to run from 2018 through the 2021 season.

More information about custom exhibit solutions can be found at https://www.mckerninexhibits.com/ .

About McKernin Exhibits, Inc.

McKernin Exhibits, Inc., is the go-to company for custom crafted exhibit construction and complete event management.