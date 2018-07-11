Maxxon Taps SmartBIM for BIM & Digital Product Management

Norcross, GA (PRUnderground) July 11th, 2018

SmartBIM Technologies proudly announces Maxxon Corporation as the newest manufacturer to select its platform to provide digital product management and distribution services. The SmartBIM Platform offers an integrated BIM tool that allows manufacturers of building products to host, edit, manage and publish digital product content on their own websites — in addition to real-time syndication with the SmartBIM Library (http://library.smartbim.com).

“Recent studies repeatedly show that users of BIM — architects, engineers, contractors, facility managers and building owners — want to get their BIM content directly from the manufacturer. Maxxon has built up a reputation as a manufacturer in tune with the needs of the commercial market, so it’s no surprise they’re reacting to the voice of their customer,” said Michael McCunney, Head of Marketing at SmartBIM Technologies. “We are excited that Maxxon will be using the SmartBIM Platform to keep their BIM and digital product content up-to-date and available directly from their own website.”

Since Gyp-Crete was first developed in 1972, Maxxon Corporation has provided superior underlayment products to solve virtually any floor problem. Maxxon not only started the industry but continues to lead it with high-quality products, training, research and expert installation by a network of authorized dealers throughout North America.

“Maxxon responds to the voice of our customers — the architects, engineers, contractors, and specifiers who drive the commercial market,” said Tara Crooker, Marketing Services for Maxxon Corporation. “Maxxon will use the SmartBIM Platform to connect directly to our commercial target market and drive loyalty by offering an unbeatable digital user experience.

We’re confident this will only further cement Maxxon as the Manufacturer most responsive to the needs of the AEC community.”

“We are excited to collaborate with manufacturers like Maxxon that are focused on the commercial market and growing AEC business. We look forward to many additional years of partnership moving forward,” said Charles de Andrade, President of SmartBIM.

About Maxxon Corporation

Maxxon Corporation is the leading provider of floor underlayments and floor sound deadening systems. Maxxon products are used in new construction and renovation projects of commercial, retail and industrial facilities as well as single family and multifamily housing. They are available through authorized dealers located throughout North America. For more information, visit: http://www.maxxon.com or contact Tara Crooker directly (763-478-9600 / tara@maxxon.com).

About SmartBIM Technologies

SmartBIM Technologies, the technology company behind the SmartBIM Platform, seeks to “Put the Power of BIM back in the hands of the Manufacturer” by empowering building product manufacturers to edit, manage, publish, and monetize their BIM and digital product content, connecting them directly with their commercial target market: architects, engineers, contractors, specifiers, building owners and facility managers (the AEC community) at the place they trust the most – the manufacturer’s own website.