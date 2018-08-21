Maximize Studio, Your Business Website and Credibility Factors

Maximize Studio is a New Jersey Website Design company, recognized for web design and digital marketing agency that custom tailors the best strategies to help you achieve your goals. We combine creativity and technology to build websites and marketing strategies to make your business thrive in today's competitive Internet marketplace.

New Jersey (PRUnderground) August 21st, 2018

Maximize Studio is a New Jersey Website Design company, recognized for web design and digital marketing agency that custom tailors the best strategies to help you achieve your goals. We combine creativity and technology to build websites and marketing strategies to make your business thrive in today’s competitive Internet marketplace.

Your business website provides customers and clients with a peek into your business, services, and its reputation. In other words, your website hints at how credible your company is, and whether or not customers should trust it with their time and money.

Web design matters. People judge the book by its cover and your website by its design. If your business website design poorly, so your potential customers isn’t going to bank on your business unless they see that it’s the real deal- not something shady or unscrupulous. Websites that are more attractive and include more trimmings create a greater feeling of trustworthiness and professionalism in consumers.

Search engine algorithms also access the creditability level of your website, the higher the level of credibility the higher ranking your website gets.

Stanford Guidelines for Web Credibility

Make it easy to verify the accuracy of the information on your site.

You can build web site credibility by providing third-party support (citations, references, source material) for information you present, especially if you link to this evidence. Even if people don’t follow these links, you’ve shown confidence in your material. Show that there’s a real organization behind your site.

Showing that your web site is for a legitimate organization will boost the site’s credibility. The easiest way to do this is by listing a physical address. Other features can also help, such as posting a photo of your offices or listing a membership with the chamber of commerce. Highlight the expertise in your organization and in the content and services you provide.

Do you have experts on your team? Are your contributors or service providers authorities? Be sure to give their credentials. Are you affiliated with a respected organization? Make that clear. Conversely, don’t link to outside sites that are not credible. Your site becomes less credible by association. Show that honest and trustworthy people stand behind your site.

The first part of this guideline is to show there are real people behind the site and in the organization. Next, find a way to convey their trustworthiness through images or text. For example, some sites post employee bios that tell about family or hobbies. Make it easy to contact you.

A simple way to boost your site’s credibility is by making your contact information clear: phone number, physical address, and email address. Design your site so it looks professional (or is appropriate for your purpose).

We find that people quickly evaluate a site by visual design alone. When designing your site, pay attention to layout, typography, images, consistency issues, and more. Of course, not all sites gain credibility by looking like IBM.com. The visual design should match the site’s purpose. Make your site easy to use — and useful.

We’re squeezing two guidelines into one here. Our research shows that sites win credibility points by being both easy to use and useful. Some site operators forget about users when they cater to their own company’s ego or try to show the dazzling things they can do with web technology. Update your site’s content often (at least show it’s been reviewed recently).

People assign more credibility to sites that show they have been recently updated or reviewed. Use restraint with any promotional content (e.g., ads, offers).

If possible, avoid having ads on your site. If you must have ads, clearly distinguish the sponsored content from your own. Avoid pop-up ads, unless you don’t mind annoying users and losing credibility. As for writing style, try to be clear, direct, and sincere. Avoid errors of all types, no matter how small they seem.

Typographical errors and broken links hurt a site’s credibility more than most people imagine. It’s also important to keep your site up and running.

Stanford Guidelines for Web Credibility

About MaxiMize Studio

Maximize is a results-driven agency that custom tailors the best strategies to help you achieve your goals. We combine creativity and technology to build websites and marketing strategies to make your business thrive in today’s competitive Internet marketplace. While Maximize Studio is a Digital Media Agency with a full suite of services, we offer in-house services, such as Custom Responsive Website Design & Development, Mobile E-commerce, Design & Print, Web Portal & Directories, Mobile Development, Mobile App Development and Online Marketing & Advertising.