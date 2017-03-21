Mathew Knowles Trio, Blush, Releases New Song & Video to Make You “WORK” for It!

After covering topics of self-esteem & female empowerment in “Cinderella”, the group is now heading off a timely subject often ignored by depicting risqué honesty.

On the heels of their empowerment puncher, “Cinderella”, Blush —the latest group to sizzle off Mathew Knowles’ Music World Entertainment’s hotplate—has listeners sweating and working for it. Singles from their debut album, “Old School Hip-Hop Past, Present, and Future” introduce us to Sunni, Bunni Ray, and vocalist Tali while a planned reality TV series about the all-female trio’s journey will take us deeper inside it their world. Meanwhile their single, “Work”, although released at the start of the year, is about to pick up traction with the steamy video accompanying the song.

With the LGBTQ community seeing stronger depictions of their lives via the media, even risqué honesty about same sex love is a welcomed relief. With an openly bi-sexual group member, the video’s striptease sequences are not just an answer to the void in representation, they depict the work a woman puts into her commitments—including sexual ones. Having covered the topic of self-esteem and female empowerment in “Cinderella”, the group is heading off a subject sometimes ignored—the time, energy, and effort a relationship needs to equal that of one’s career. A message with music at once familiar yet all shook up by the beat-heavy mixes the girls expertly sing/rap around. Since their appearance on “The Tom Joyner Show,” the Houston based trio have increased their fan base exponentially with a summer 2016 tour covering half the nation, with radio and TV stops along the way.

Even with all the immediate comparisons to Destiny’s Child, Blush has proven their staying power with back-to-back releases that have established their 90’s old school/new school dynamic. It’s a throwback sound that will throw your back out dancing. Their beauty, sex appeal, and smarts are only the trimmings to the real work the trio has put in to earn everyone’s undivided attention by now.

ABOUT Blush: www.officiallyblush.com

ABOUT Mathew Knowles & Music World Entertainment:

MWE was founded by Mathew Knowles, founder, President and CEO. It was crowned by Billboard magazine as one of the Top Imprint Labels of the decade (2000-2009) with Destiny’s Child, Beyonce, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, and a roster of other greats. www.musicworldent.com/

About Doublexxposure Media Relations, Inc.

Double XXposure Media Relations, Inc., is a full service Public Relations & Artist Development Firm founded and headed by Angelo Ellerbee.

Double XXposure Media Relations was founded in 1972,

Crafted by Ellerbee to be a one-stop-shop for his clients. Filling a glaring industry-wide void, he even became known as the Henry Higgins of Hip-Hop for his work with preparing rappers for their careers.

Ellerbee has worked with a wide array of clientele, ranging from Mary J. Blige to DMX (whom he also managed). 46 years and the firm remains strong.

Ellerbee’s tenacity and adaptability has enabled him to attract superstar clients such as Michael Jackson, Lionel Richie, and Dionne Warwick as well as reggae stars like Patra and Shabba Ranks. His unwavering commitment to the complete development of artists has positioned Double XXposure among the leading entertainment industry public relations and marketing companies.