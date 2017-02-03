Material Sample Shop Offers Small Quantities of Materials that Inspire Innovation

The team at Material Sample Shop is proud to help businesses and individuals around the world become inspired with their supply of material samples.

When customers order material samples from Material Sample Shop, they receive high quality supplies that can be used to build material libraries, decide on a product material, or for experimental purposes.

While acquiring material samples from manufacturers can cost vast amounts of time, Material Sample Shop makes it easy for clients to quickly get the materials they need. “Samples are a great way to get inspiration when brainstorming and you get a much better understanding of the material and its properties when you hold a sample,” said Material Sample Shop founder Erik Hasstrup Müller.

(Photo: Plastic material sample set sold by Material Sample Shop)

Each Material Sample Shop sample comes with a laminated card that offers information about the material, including current application and technical details. Customers also receive contact information for the supplier on each card, which allows them to directly contact the supplier.

Material Sample Shop samples are used to build in-house material libraries within R&D departments, educational institutions, and design and engineering firms.

The company is a division of Futation, which is a subscription service that offers its clients inspiration for products and solutions through material sample delivery.

At the Material Sample Shop website, product developers can peruse a wide range of available material samples within plastics, ceramics, textiles, metals, and more. Popular products are tape that sticks with no glue, plastic that can be shaped by hand when melted, magnetic field viewing film, and a paint that works as a heating element.

More information can be found at https://www.materialsampleshop.com/ .

