MasterPieces Fetches Dean Russo’s Pet Art for Colorful Collection of New Puzzles

OH, THOSE PUPPY DOG EYES! Irresistible new puzzles featuring the dog art of Dean Russo

Tucson, AZ, USA (PRUnderground) June 7th, 2018

MasterPieces, Inc. announces the release of a line of new puzzles featuring the cute and colorful dog art of Dean Russo.

The licensing deal with Dean Russo Art secures four popular pooches that MasterPieces positioned in its hot-selling 300-piece, EZ Grip puzzle category.

David Rolls, President of MasterPieces, explained, “Dean’s dogs are adorable and are ideal images to be made into puzzles. Dog lovers, art enthusiasts, seniors and children are attracted to these fun and vibrant images.”

The Dean Russo puzzles (MSRP $12.99 each) build to a large 18″ x 24″ completed size. The puzzles are created in MasterPieces’ EZ Grip style, a die-cut used to make exceptionally high-quality, larger puzzle pieces for easier visual and grip that snap together perfectly, without compromising image quality. Reducing its impact on the environment, MasterPieces also manufactures its puzzles out of a chipboard made of recycled materials.

The four new Dean Russo puzzles, which include individual dog breeds with simple messages, are: What Are You Lookin’ At?; Happy Boy; Dog Is Love; and My Dog Blue. Each puzzle is a replica of Russo’s most familiar dog paintings. He attributes their popularity to the focus on the eyes of the dog. He says that the eyes are perhaps the most important element in a piece because they hold every part of the dog’s characteristics. After a hard black ink outline and a main focus on the eyes, Russo uses bold colors juxtaposition with abstract patterns to project what he calls the hidden soul of a living species. Since his main subjects are dogs, Russo has a sincere dedication to animal rescue with charity auctions, donations and fund-raising events. See more on the Dean Russo website and follow all of his work on Facebook and Instagram.

About MasterPieces Inc

MasterPieces Inc. was founded in 1995 by David Rolls, former 8-year professional baseball player in the Kansas City Royals and Texas Rangers organizations, with a passion to serve diverse retail markets and partner with evergreen brands and top puzzle artists. Twenty years later, MasterPieces has established itself as a market leader for combining best quality products for the best value. Headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, MasterPieces reputation for producing innovative and high-quality products has propelled its growth and the company’s commitment to ensuring great value. Superior customer support has earned dedicated retail and consumer loyalty. MasterPieces creates some of the world’s most elegant puzzles with innovative packaging, plus a wide range of toys, games, and gifts. Evergreen brand partners include Warner Brothers, John Deere, John Wayne, Tetris, Animal Planet, Hershey’s, and sports licensing with MLB, NFL, NCAA and NHL.