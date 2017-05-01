MasterPieces and Warner Bros. Consumer Products Partner for The Wizard of Oz Puzzles and Games

New Wizard of Oz themed puzzles and games

Tucson, AZ (PRUnderground) May 1st, 2017

MasterPieces Inc. will transport you from your living room to the Yellow Brick Road with a new line of The Wizard of Oz themed puzzles and games done in partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products.

Led by the new MasterPieces’ The Wizard of Oz Emerald City-Opoly (MSRP $29.99 for ages 8 and up), the classic story of The Wizard of Oz is played out in a fun new opoly-style board game.

David Rolls, President of MasterPieces, said, “It’s a pleasure to be working with Warner Bros. Consumer Products and to represent the iconic film and characters from The Wizard of Oz. Our new products use the images and likenesses of the characters and scenes from the movie in an engaging and entertaining way for all to enjoy in fun game and puzzle formats.”

In The Wizard of Oz Emerald City-Opoly players will appreciate MasterPieces intricately detailed six pewter playing pieces, including Ruby Slippers™, as well as fun facts, movie moments, and character quotes on the back of each property card, as they make their way along the YELLOW BRICK ROAD™ board on an EMERALD CITY™ adventure. In the game, players can collect favorite characters, including SCARECROW™, TIN MAN™, COWARDLY LION™, and many others, while trying to avoid the castle of the WICKED WITCH™ and her field of poppies, as they prepare to meet the famous WIZARD OF OZ™ and discover THERE’S NO PLACE LIKE HOME™ to win the game.

The new Emerald City-Opoly is joined by MasterPieces The Wizard of Oz puzzles that include the company’s award-winning (Dr. Toy 2016) panoramic style puzzle scape and two of MasterPieces specially designed book box packaged products.

The panoramic style puzzle in The Wizard of Oz line is Emerald City (MSRP $15.99), a 1,000-piece landscape oriented (19″ x 27′) vividly colored collage of famous scenes from the movie.

The book box Journey to Oz and Emerald City (MSRP $15.99 each) are 1,000-piece puzzles made of recycled materials that arrive inside keepsake boxes with a magnetic closure. With a full page of the entire image located on the inside flap of the box to help guide any puzzle maker, the enchanting puzzles ignite the imagination and are reminders that dreams do come true. The book boxes are attractive storage that can be displayed on bookshelves and decorative room décor.

Due to the extremely high interest and early sales of the MasterPieces The Wizard of Oz products, which currently includes an exclusive puzzle image for Barnes & Noble bookstores, the company plans to expand the line and introduce even more puzzles this summer and fall.

About Warner Bros. Consumer Products:

Warner Bros. Consumer Products, a Warner Bros. Entertainment Company, is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

THE WIZARD OF OZ and all related characters and elements © & ™ Turner Entertainment Co. (s17)

About MasterPieces Inc

MasterPieces Inc. was founded by David Rolls, former 8-year professional baseball player for the Kansas City Royals and Texas Rangers organizations, in 1995 with a passion to serve diverse retail markets and partner with evergreen brands and top puzzle artists. Twenty years later, MasterPieces has established itself as the market leader for combining the best quality products with the best value. Headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, MasterPieces reputation for producing innovative and high-quality products has propelled its global growth and the company’s commitment to ensuring great value and superior customer support has earned its dedicated, worldwide customer loyalty. MasterPieces creates some of the world most elegant puzzles and innovative packaging, as well as toys and gifts, while also partnering with brands such as John Deere, John Wayne, Tetris, Animal Planet, Hershey’s, and sports licensing with MLB, NFL, NCAA, NHL organizations.