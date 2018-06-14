Massive Social Media Community Car Sale Returns to Rock Hill Nissan

3-day sale will offer a safe place for used car transactions and low prices

Rock Hill, SC (PRUnderground) June 14th, 2018

One of the largest social media community car sales is returning to Rock Hill Nissan on June 21, 2018, through June 23, 2018, for a 3-day sale that will offer low prices and a remarkable selection. Kelly Blue Book buyers will also offer instant cash offers.

When people want to buy or sell a used car, it’s common for them to use social media platforms such as Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, LetGo, OfferUp, Pinterest, and other local online classifieds. These face-to-face transactions can be unsafe, and headlines frequently reflect the crimes that commonly happen simply because a consumer thought they were going to get a great deal.

With the upcoming Rock Hill Nissan and www.KelleyBlueBookAuthorizedbuyingCenter.com sale, local consumers will get to work together as a community having one safe space to conduct face-to-face car buying and selling transactions.

The first of these social media community car sales was held just a few months ago to acclaim. During the event, Rock Hill Nissan actually ran out of some models in their used inventory. The longest serving mayor of Rock Hill, Doug Echols, even stopped by to purchase a vehicle.

From June 21- 23, 2018, vehicles on the lot will be on sale for as low as $699 plus tags, title, and fees, and it’s already being called one of the largest social media used car sales in North and South Carolina. For this event, Kelly Blue Book buyers will offer extra value. Kelly Blue Book ranks first when it comes to connecting consumers with great trade-in deals. During the sale, consumers can buy or sale vehicles, and authorized KBB buyers will offer instant cash offers.

Each vehicle on the lot will start with an opening price on the first day of the sale. Each day, the prices will be incrementally dropped. Consumers will get to choose whether to go ahead and buy or wait until prices are at their lowest, even if it means the vehicle they wanted could already be sold. All three prices will be displayed on vehicles on June 23.

Consumers can get their KBB instant cash offer by visiting www.KelleyBlueBookAuthorizedBuyingCenter.com. When the sale begins, consumers simply bring in their KBB check and vehicle for final approval. More information can also be found by messaging Rock Hill Nissan on Facebook at https://m.me/ROCKHILLNISSAN.

About Rock Hill Nissan

Rock Hill Nissan offers an extensive selection of new and used vehicles, as well as reliable auto service and repairs. Customers receive world-class customer care, and each purchase is backed by a no-limit Lifetime Warranty.