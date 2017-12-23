Mary’s Vocation Calling: Franciscan Sisters Feature Christmas Windows from Catholic Churches

Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity invite all faithful to view their special Christmas and Advent podcasts at https://fscc-calledtobe.org

Green Bay WI (PRUnderground) December 22nd, 2017

Stained Glass windows from Catholic churches in seven Midwest Dioceses are featured in these unique visual reflections. The upper Midwest has been home for some of the greatest stained glass artisans of the post World War II era, and the work of the greatest is featured in these visual reflections, including F.X. Zettler, Leo Cartwright, and Conrad Pickel. Each forwarded a distinctive, colorful style that drew on the past while advancing the artistry of stained glass.

The piano accompaniment of ‘Mary Did You Know’ is performed by Marisa Tisler from the Holy Family Conservatory in Manitowoc WI, sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity. The ‘Silent Night’ Podcast is a stirring, swirling but gently thoughtful arrangement for electric guitar by Nick Kiekenapp, a graduate of University St. Thomas in St. Paul.

Catholic Churches featured include St. Mary in McHenry Illinois (home to a historic Zettler installation), Nativity of Our Lord in Cudahy WI, Holy Family-Our Lady of Lourdes site in Marinette WI, St. Joseph Workman Cathedral in LaCrosse WI, St. Mark Parish in St. Paul MN, Holy Name Parish in Sheboygan WI, Sacred Heart Parish in Reedsburg WI, Holy Angels West Bend and Our Lady of the Lake – St. Nicholas Chapel near Random Lake WI

Young Adult Catholic Women – You Are Invited. Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity are offering 2018 Discernment Retreats designed especially for you.

