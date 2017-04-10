Maru Moringa with Camelina & Castor crops in same acreage could extend production, increase profits

The ABC experts working on the Moringa Oil plantation have developed the best method of cultivating Moringa with Camelina and Castor with yield of 1450 gallon oil per

The Advanced Biofuel Center (ABC) reported its progress on its work with its mission “more Moringa ” by developing MOMAX3, the perennial Moringa variety for production of more oil per hectare. After introduction and success of MOMAX3-Maru-Moringa, researchers at ABC were further engaged in find out the best alloy cropping for the in between row space of MOMAX3 Plantation

Imagine an Moringa tree farm. Most are planted with row upon row of trees. Now imagine that same field with rows of crops between the rows of Moringa trees. This concept is called Couple or Companion cropping. Couple cropping helps growers diversify by growing long-term Moringa tree crops alongside short-term cash crops like camelina , castor etc..

The need was arose just to meet out the weeding problem and enhance the profit per ha by increase oil yield per ha by introducing some short duration viable oil crops. Researchers needed to find the right type of oil crop to make intercropping with Moringa plants: two or more dedicated oil Crops in same acreage and that without extra inputs. A perfect match would be a crop that provided the right amount of oil without extra inputs

This Dual cropping is a type of intercropping, which is the practice of combining crops and trees into one farming system. The dual income from the land can bring greater economic security to farmers.

Alley cropping is not only useful for diversifying a farm’s income. Fields with trees capture more carbon than fields without trees. Trees protect the crops planted alongside them by providing shade and wind protection.

The scientists at ABC finally selected short duration camelina crop in winter/spring planting and castor beans in summer planting in rotation with Pea nut and Brassica juncea

About MOMAX3 Maru-Moringa Perennial Trees

ABC is engaged in the development and commercialization of high yielding castor bean seeds as a cost competitive, sustainable, second-generation feedstock for the growing biofuel market. Castor is a high-value crop that has the potential to diversify our crop portfolio and crop rotation systems ABC’s elite Moringa Oleifera variety ‘Maru-Moringa (MOMax3™)’ will yield at maturity as high as 3-4000 liters of oil per hectare,

Camelina

Once considered a weed, camelina is gaining popularity in some parts of the country as a soil-protecting winter cover crop. Additionally, its seed contains high-quality oil for use in cooking and as biodiesel, offering a renewable alternative to imported petroleum.) scientists at ABC have been on the forefront of studies to make camelina and other Biodiesel oilseed crops more profitable for Project developers to grow, easier for industry to process, and better performing as finished biofuels and other products. At ABC, the scientists are evaluating the outcome of integrating camelina, castor , flaxseed and other oilseeds with plantings of perennial tree oil crops such as jatropha, Moringa, mahua, pongamia .

Camelina oil has been found to contain high amounts of omega – 3 fatty acids, like flaxseed oil, which make it suitable for use as a nutritional supplement and a general purpose oil.

Castor Beans

Through CBMAX9™ improved seed product line, we provide the highest yielding, most uniform and profitable Castor in the world with 1.8 ton oil per ha

The couple crop selected looked good on paper. But the researchers needed to know how the companion would work out long term.

How would the Camelina crop affect the performance of the Moringa plants?

Would the Camelina & Castor interfere with the farming system for perennial Moringa ?

And would Growers/Producers be able to profit from the Camelina/Castor-duo crop?

The years of continuous research, experiments and trials have given ABC a big breakthrough in finding a Failsafe, Solid and a viable matching crops with Moringa

According to the ABC, it has developed a highly productive procedure and system of plantation of a couple of oil crops in same land area and a set of best practices that will enable high oil yields.

“We realized that the Moringa intercropped with Camelina/Castor Bean is a ‘perfect combination.’ This partnership benefits the Moringa plants and improves environmental conditions. It also provides a extra source of income to Moringa producers,” explained Mr. Dp Maharshi.

ABC’s Scientists planted Moringa MOMAX3 plants with winter camelina and summer Castor crops. Over three years, the Scientists recorded information regarding application of inputs and plants performance. They also kept track of how much Moringa and camelina+castor each experimental plot produced.

“We had to adapt and create new management and monitoring specific to the intercropping system adopted,” said Maharshi

The above alloy Intercropping system also improves soil fertility. This means Growers/Producers can produce more crops with less fertilizers and pesticides. Plus shaded Moringa plantations can reduce water pollution and help decrease the greenhouse effect.

Currently, 90% of Moringa farms grow Moringa as a monocrop. But based on this study, more Growers/Producers may decide to intercrop with Camelina+Castor Crops. “We found that Growers/Producers could use several varieties of Camelina+Castor in the intercropping system. But Camelina+Castor cultivar CBMAX9 is the most suitable for intercropping with Moringa. This variety of Camelina+Castor provides the best economic result. The financial benefit of this combination is 200% higher than the monocropped Moringa,” said Maharshi.

“With introduction of Camelina and Castor Bean crops with MOMAX3 Moringa, as much as 1450 gallon of oil can be produced per year from a well developed, properly cared and efficiently managed Moringa Farm” Mr. Maharshi further added .

The Moringa oil tree couple crop technology shall be showcased to the participants of 5th Global Moringa Meet 2017: 2days International Workshop on Moringa production & application and also to the registrants of Moringa Farm stay Programme

About Advanced Biofuel Center

Advanced Biofuel Center (ABC) conducts advanced multi-feedstock research in the industry’s non-food energy farming crop improvement programme and addresses the complete value chain. As a producer of proprietary seeds, ABC is in the most attractive segment of the biodiesel value chain — upstream from the capital intensive refining and conversion of biodiesel.

ABC’s goal is to triple dedicated biodiesel crop yields within 10 years, increase the oil content to 48% and, in combination with other crops, target an oil yield that is 1500 gallon per hectare. Researchers also hope to increase the quality of the oils and other products produced—while minimizing inputs including pesticides and fertilizers.

At ABC, the dedicated biodiesel crop curcas plants’ biology and genetic profile have been subjected to intense scrutiny, as molecular and genetic scientists collaborate with agronomists to breed and develop cultivars suitable for large scale fuel farming. Traditional breeding, inter-species hybridisation, genetic modification, and advanced cloning techniques are all being applied to produce new commercial cultivars.

Enhanced cultivar and seeds

After 11 years of continuous research and experiments in cultivating and breeding dedicated biodiesel crop curcas and other biofuel crops, ABC has developed a systematic breeding and cultivar development strategy. Newly bred cultivars are extensively tested in multi-location trials and true to type seeds are being produced using the organization’s improved seed product line. Improved seeds result in greater yield, uniformity and vigour while significantly reducing plantation costs for growers. JCLMax3, MOMAX, DI03SAP etc improved varieties have been tested and developed for a range of climatic and soil conditions.

ABC’s dedicated biodiesel crop agronomy knowledge platform focuses on ‘plantation technologies’ and has run an agronomy research programme alongside the breeding programme that looks into all agronomy issues.ABC further share and distribute its knowledge and expertise through its knowledge arm Biodiesel Business Academy

ABC scientists are continuously working on enhanced genetics, agronomics and horticulture sciences to drive new varieties, more knowledge around the plant’s nutritional requirements and more science-based processes for the care and custody of the plant.

Balancing resources to create a sustainable long-term solution without harming the environment is the challenge. The focus must remain on balancing the three major areas—genetics, agronomics and horticulture practices—so the plant will grow with optimal productivity.

We are confident that scientific advancements can demonstrate, preserve, and enhance biodiesel\\’s ability to help meet the food, feed, fiber, and energy needs of the future.

We have a state-of-the-symbolization base that is generally outfitted with cutting-edge innovation based apparatus and world class conveniences. We have isolated our office into numerous divisions to guarantee that greatest conceivable operational proficiency is accomplished.

