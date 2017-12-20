MarTechExec Recognizes 50 Women for Their Leadership in Marketing Technology

MarTechExec to offer Women in Martech Series to help anyone — man or woman — succeed in martech
Austin, Texas (PRUnderground) December 20th, 2017
MarTechExec, a rapidly growing online community for marketing technology professionals, has recognized 50 Women You Need to Know in Martech – 2018. The women will be featured in a series of articles that speak to the changing martech workplace, career advice, the biggest challenges ahead and how to increase the presence of women in the industry.
“We didn’t want this list to be comprised of the usual suspects,” Lana K. Moore, CEO and Executive Editor for MarTechExec, explained. “Instead, we wanted to expand our search to identify women who rendered a true passion for marketing and marketing technology — and who exhibited a desire to develop a community of strong, intelligent marketing executives.”
This inaugural distinction hopes to amplify the collective voice of brilliant, deserving women and reinforce support for women, in all workplaces, across all industries around the world.
Beginning in January, the Women in Martech Series will offer resources and programs intended to help anyone, woman or man, succeed in martech.
The series will feature advice, thoughts and opinions from our 50 Women You Need to Know in Martech, including:
-
Adele Sweetwood, Senior Vice President Global Marketing at SAS
-
Agata Celmerowski, Vice President Marketing at Klaviyo
-
Agatha Rymanowska, Senior Vice President, Enterprise Operations at Conversant
-
Alayne Wilinsky, Senior Product Manager at Zvelo
-
Aleksandra Injac, Managing Director, Programmatic Buying at Mindshare North America
-
Amy Fox, Head of Product at Blis
-
Andrea Lechner-Becker, Chief Strategy Officer at LeadMD, Six Bricks
-
Angela Wells, Senior Director at Oracle
-
Anita Brearton, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at CabinetM
-
Annie Eaton, Chief Executive Officer at Futurus, LLC
-
Asmita Singh, Vice President, Marketing and Demand Analytics at Travel Leaders Group
-
Brandi Starr, Chief Operating Officer and Managing Consulting at Tegrita Consulting Group
-
Brooke Willcox, Director of Digital Business Development at MNI Targeted Media
-
Cathy McPhillips, VP of Marketing at Content Marketing Institute
-
Daina Middelton, Chief Executive Officer (Chief Executive Officer) at Ansira
-
Dasha Moore, Chief Operating Officer at Solodev
-
Deborah Ermiger, Director, IT Employee Experience at DXC Technology
-
Emily Kolvitz, Consultant at Bynder
-
Holly Gage, Marketing Consultant at Rowland Gage
-
Inbal Lavi, Webpals Group Chief Executive Officer at Webpals
-
Inecke Snyder-Lourens, Director of Professional Services at Cognifide
-
Jennifer Kyriakakis, Founder and Vice President of Marketing at MATRIXX
-
Jennifer Renaud, Global Marketing Lead & Chief Marketing Officer for Oracle Marketing Cloud at Oracle
-
Jennifer Shambroom, Chief Marketing Officer at YouAppi
-
Jessica Bicknell, Senior Vice President Business Development at Semcasting
-
Julie Fleischer, Vice President, Product Marketing, Marketing Solutions at Neustar
-
Kate O’Loughlin, Chief Operating Officer, North America at SuperAwesome
-
Kellie Sakey, Vice President of Advertising at Unified
-
Kelly Jo Sands, Executive Vice President of Marketing Technology and Data Services at Ansira
-
Kerry Bianchi, President & Chief Executive Officer at Visto
-
Kim Howard, Marketing Manager at SuiteRetail
-
Lana K. Moore, Chief Executive Officer and Founder at MarTechExec
-
Larissa Murillo, Head of Marketing at MarketGoo
-
Laura Patterson, President at VisionEdge Marketing, Inc.
-
Leah Pope, Chief Marketing Officer at Datorama
-
Lisa Henderson, Chief Client Officer, Technology Practice, Epsilon at Epsilon
-
Lou Donnelly-Davey, Chief Marketing Officer at TracPlus
-
Maribeth Ross, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Monetate
-
Mary Ellen Dugan, Chief Marketing Officer at WP Engine
-
Meg Ryan, Vice President, Marketing Strategy at Atlanta Hawks & Philips Arena
-
Megan Lueders, Vice President of Marketing at Zenoss
-
Michel Feaster, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder at Usermind
-
Michele Eggers, Senior Director, Customer Intelligence Product Management at SAS
-
Michelle Brammer, Director of Marketing at eZanga
-
Michelle Kim, Vice President, Marketing at Amplitude
-
Molly Schweickert, Head of Digital at Cambridge Analytica
-
Nadjya Ghausi, Vice President of Marketing at Prezi
-
Seeta Hariharan, General Manager and Group Head at Tata Consultancy Services Digital Software & Solutions Group
-
Sheryl Schultz, Founder & President, COO at CabinetM
-
Stacy Taylor, Director of Digital Marketing at Carousel Industries
-
Stefanie Grieser, Head of Partnerships, Events & Global Markets at Unbounce
-
Valerie Vallancourt, Vice President of Marketing at Outsell
To see what the Women You Need to Know in Martech have to say, check out 50 Women You Need to Know in Martech: 2018.
Make sure to also subscribe to the series to receive updates on resources and programs to help you succeed in martech.
About MarTechExec
MarTechExec is an Angie’s-List-meets-Reddit online community where marketing professionals rate and review vendors, upvote member-fueled discussions, and learn about the latest strategies, tools, and tactics from their peers. With over 5,000 solutions in the marketing technology landscape, the mission for this Austin-based, bootstrapped startup is to help marketing executives, and their teams, stay on top of their martech game.
