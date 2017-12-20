MarTechExec Recognizes 50 Women for Their Leadership in Marketing Technology

MarTechExec to offer Women in Martech Series to help anyone — man or woman — succeed in martech

Austin, Texas (PRUnderground) December 20th, 2017

MarTechExec, a rapidly growing online community for marketing technology professionals, has recognized 50 Women You Need to Know in Martech – 2018. The women will be featured in a series of articles that speak to the changing martech workplace, career advice, the biggest challenges ahead and how to increase the presence of women in the industry.

“We didn’t want this list to be comprised of the usual suspects,” Lana K. Moore, CEO and Executive Editor for MarTechExec, explained. “Instead, we wanted to expand our search to identify women who rendered a true passion for marketing and marketing technology — and who exhibited a desire to develop a community of strong, intelligent marketing executives.”

This inaugural distinction hopes to amplify the collective voice of brilliant, deserving women and reinforce support for women, in all workplaces, across all industries around the world.

Beginning in January, the Women in Martech Series will offer resources and programs intended to help anyone, woman or man, succeed in martech.

The series will feature advice, thoughts and opinions from our 50 Women You Need to Know in Martech, including:

Adele Sweetwood, Senior Vice President Global Marketing at SAS

Agata Celmerowski, Vice President Marketing at Klaviyo

Agatha Rymanowska, Senior Vice President, Enterprise Operations at Conversant

Alayne Wilinsky, Senior Product Manager at Zvelo

Aleksandra Injac, Managing Director, Programmatic Buying at Mindshare North America

Amy Fox, Head of Product at Blis

Andrea Lechner-Becker, Chief Strategy Officer at LeadMD, Six Bricks

Angela Wells, Senior Director at Oracle

Anita Brearton, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at CabinetM

Annie Eaton, Chief Executive Officer at Futurus, LLC

Asmita Singh, Vice President, Marketing and Demand Analytics at Travel Leaders Group

Brandi Starr, Chief Operating Officer and Managing Consulting at Tegrita Consulting Group

Brooke Willcox, Director of Digital Business Development at MNI Targeted Media

Cathy McPhillips, VP of Marketing at Content Marketing Institute

Daina Middelton, Chief Executive Officer (Chief Executive Officer) at Ansira

Dasha Moore, Chief Operating Officer at Solodev

Deborah Ermiger, Director, IT Employee Experience at DXC Technology

Emily Kolvitz, Consultant at Bynder

Holly Gage, Marketing Consultant at Rowland Gage

Inbal Lavi, Webpals Group Chief Executive Officer at Webpals

Inecke Snyder-Lourens, Director of Professional Services at Cognifide

Jennifer Kyriakakis, Founder and Vice President of Marketing at MATRIXX

Jennifer Renaud, Global Marketing Lead & Chief Marketing Officer for Oracle Marketing Cloud at Oracle

Jennifer Shambroom, Chief Marketing Officer at YouAppi

Jessica Bicknell, Senior Vice President Business Development at Semcasting

Julie Fleischer, Vice President, Product Marketing, Marketing Solutions at Neustar

Kate O’Loughlin, Chief Operating Officer, North America at SuperAwesome

Kellie Sakey, Vice President of Advertising at Unified

Kelly Jo Sands, Executive Vice President of Marketing Technology and Data Services at Ansira

Kerry Bianchi, President & Chief Executive Officer at Visto

Kim Howard, Marketing Manager at SuiteRetail

Lana K. Moore, Chief Executive Officer and Founder at MarTechExec

Larissa Murillo, Head of Marketing at MarketGoo

Laura Patterson, President at VisionEdge Marketing, Inc.

Leah Pope, Chief Marketing Officer at Datorama

Lisa Henderson, Chief Client Officer, Technology Practice, Epsilon at Epsilon

Lou Donnelly-Davey, Chief Marketing Officer at TracPlus

Maribeth Ross, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Monetate

Mary Ellen Dugan, Chief Marketing Officer at WP Engine

Meg Ryan, Vice President, Marketing Strategy at Atlanta Hawks & Philips Arena

Megan Lueders, Vice President of Marketing at Zenoss

Michel Feaster, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder at Usermind

Michele Eggers, Senior Director, Customer Intelligence Product Management at SAS

Michelle Brammer, Director of Marketing at eZanga

Michelle Kim, Vice President, Marketing at Amplitude

Molly Schweickert, Head of Digital at Cambridge Analytica

Nadjya Ghausi, Vice President of Marketing at Prezi

Seeta Hariharan, General Manager and Group Head at Tata Consultancy Services Digital Software & Solutions Group

Sheryl Schultz, Founder & President, COO at CabinetM

Stacy Taylor, Director of Digital Marketing at Carousel Industries

Stefanie Grieser, Head of Partnerships, Events & Global Markets at Unbounce

Valerie Vallancourt, Vice President of Marketing at Outsell

To see what the Women You Need to Know in Martech have to say, check out 50 Women You Need to Know in Martech: 2018.

About MarTechExec

MarTechExec is an Angie’s-List-meets-Reddit online community where marketing professionals rate and review vendors, upvote member-fueled discussions, and learn about the latest strategies, tools, and tactics from their peers. With over 5,000 solutions in the marketing technology landscape, the mission for this Austin-based, bootstrapped startup is to help marketing executives, and their teams, stay on top of their martech game.

