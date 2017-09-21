MarTechExec Compiles Comprehensive Report on the Impact of AI on Modern Marketing

50 categories of marketing technology solutions scored based on impact; opinions by 70 experts

MarTechExec, an Angie’s-List-meets-Reddit online community, has compiled the insights of 70 marketing executives, practitioners and AI enthusiasts to create a comprehensive report of the future impact of AI, as it relates to marketing.

Lana K. Moore, Founder and CEO of MarTechExec says, “As marketers, we don’t need to learn the ins and outs of the algorithms and programming behind the models. We don’t need to learn to build sophisticated models or program algorithms to teach our systems in order to ride the wave of the AI future. We simply need to be realistic about the potential outcomes of AI for marketers.”

This four-part article breaks down the impact AI will have on each category of Scott Brinker and Anand Thaker’s Marketing Technology Landscape Supergraphic (2017): Martech 5000 using expert opinions and advice. The report also identifies 13 realistic outcomes that marketers, brands and customers can expect from AI.

Of the 50 categories in Brinker and Thaker’s landscape, we’ve identified the categories with the greatest potential for an impact on marketing technology:

​Scott Brinker, creator of the Marketing Technology Landscape and top martech influencer, described the report as “brilliant.”

The Impact of AI on Modern Marketing provides the advice marketers need to achieve the holy grail of marketing: delivering the right message at the right time to the right audience, effectively.

An ebook version of the report will be available free for a limited time. Reserve a free copy here: https://martechexec.com/article/the-impact-of-ai-on-modern-marketing.html

