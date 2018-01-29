MarketMiner Celebrates Success of Cryptocurrency Trading Robot That Helps Users Make Smarter Choices

Finding success in the cryptocurrency market can be challenging. MarketMiner has stepped up to help with their innovative trading robot that works on any device.

London, England (PRUnderground) January 29th, 2018

Experts agree in the competitive and often volatile cryptocurrency markets, having the right tool and sound guidance can deliver a very big advantage. The good news is finding both, has become much more simple thanks to MarketMiner. MarketMiner recently celebrated surge in users of their smart cryptocurrency trading robot, that uses a combination of a fully automated system and manual technical analysis to deliver remarkable results. To make things even better, the cryptocurrency trading robot can be used on nearly any device.

“We are proud to say that our algorithms are the latest and most effective available,” commented a spokesperson from MarketMiner. “This gives our users a very large advantage over conventional cryptocurrency traders. And that can end up being quite valuable, in all the best of ways.”

MarketMiner can handle trading in a number of different popular cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dash, Monero and many more. Funds put on the platform are kept safe and can be withdrawn on request, trades are executed quickly and the platform is updated quite often, to keep users at the cutting edge of the trading industry.

According to the company, opening an account on MarketMiner is free. Funding the account is simple, which opens the door to being able to trade. Risk management and the trade amount is set by the trader so that they can always feel comfortable they are not overextending themselves or taking any chances they are uncomfortable with.

The minimum deposit on MarketMiner is 0.05 Bitcoin and minimum trade is 0.0015 Bitcoin, opening the door for new traders to explore the cryptocurrency market without making a large investment.

Feedback from users of the MarketMiner platform has been positive across the board.

Jay S., from Boston, recently said in a five-star review, “I have had some successes and some losses trading Bitcoin and I was looking for a better way. A friend suggested MarketMiner and it’s really delivered for me. I’d recommend it to anyone looking for an advantage that can be seen in black and white results.”

For more information be sure to visit https://www.marketminer.io.

About MarketMiner

MarketMiner is a smart cryptocurrency trading robot that allows users to trade smart on any device. Quickly growing it’s becoming a valuable part of many cryptocurrency traders strategies.