Market Logic Software chosen as a 2017 Red Herring Top 100 Europe Winner

Market Logic a winner at 2017 Red Herring Top 100 Europe, with marketing information systems that transform global brands with the right insights at the right time.

Berlin, Germany (PRUnderground) May 2nd, 2017

Market Logic Software today announced it was chosen as a 2017 Red Herring Europe award winner at the Top 100 forum in Amsterdam, which recognizes Europe’s leading private companies and celebrates these startups’ innovations and technologies across their respective industries.

Market Logic CEO Kay Iversen said recognition with the award points to the significant business challenge the company addresses. “Our marketing information systems are transforming the business of building brands with the right information at the right time. We’re doing this because our clients understand that while consumer insights drive brand success, the exponential growth in data – primary, secondary, syndicated, social and IoT – makes it difficult to apply it all when marketers are making decisions. Our systems leverage cognitive AI technologies to aggregate all the data into insights and knowledge and inject this into workflows. As a result, marketers get the insights they need, as they get the job done, whether preparing their brand plan, drafting a creative brief or designing a new product concept to present at an innovation gate.”

As a Red Herring Top 100 Europe winner, Market Logic was selected from approximately 1,200 privately financed companies. “In 2017, selecting the top achievers was by no means a small feat,” said Alex Vieux, publisher and CEO of Red Herring. “But after much thought, rigorous contemplation and discussion, we narrowed our list down from hundreds of candidates across Europe to the Top 100 Winners. We believe Market Logic Software embodies the vision, drive and innovation that define a successful entrepreneurial venture. Market Logic should be proud of its accomplishment, as the competition was very strong.”

About Market Logic Software

Market Logic is a fast-growing, venture-financed corporation that provides marketing information systems to bring the right information at the right time to the world’s best marketing, research and intelligence teams. Our clients include global brands from FMCG/CPG, healthcare, retail, high-tech, finance and communications sectors, and 600+ research agencies.