Marcos Stupenengo score Emmy nomination for 9/11 special news segment

The international award-winning journalist was nominated by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences in New York for a special news segment about the 15th anniversary of 9/11

(PRUnderground) March 17th, 2017

A television news special about the 15th anniversary of 9/11 was nominated by the National Academy of Television Arts and Science for an EMMY® award under the category “News Special” in New York.

The 1 hour segment produced by TV Azteca was anchored and narrated by Stupenengo and it included testimonies from survivors, first responders and family members of the victims.

“We are honored that our special program has received such an important nomination. We hope that the courage and sacrifices of all of New York’s stories that we witnessed on September 11th will be remembered as a beacon of hope in the midst of one of the darkest days in US history,” said Stupenengo.

On May 6th, The New York Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences will celebrate its 60th Anniversary, by conferring the industry’s classic and most coveted peer-recognition symbol of distinction, the Emmy®.

Stupenengo is a former international news correspondent with CNN, FOX and ESPN. He currently works for multiple news networks around the world, serving as the United States bureau chief for Infobae, the worldwide leading news organization in Spanish. He is an international correspondent for Canal 13 Chile and TV Azteca. Previously, Stupenengo worked as an international correspondent for CNN based in Chile and Argentina. He also worked as an international correspondent for Fox International Channels. Stupenengo started his career as a news reporter with ESPN and also reported for Channel 5 News, CNN Chile, Telefe, America TV, TVN and Red Más Noticias among other networks.

The September 11 attacks (also referred to as 9/11) were a series of four coordinated terrorist attacks by the Islamic terrorist group al-Qaeda on the United States on the morning of Tuesday, September 11, 2001. The attacks killed 2,996 people, injured over 6,000 others, and caused at least $10 billion in property and infrastructure damage and $3 trillion in total costs.

For more information about Azteca America, visit http://www.aztecaamerica.com for Marcos Stupenengo, visit www.marcosstupenengo.com

About INSPR