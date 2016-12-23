Marble Mountain Ranch Sees Record Pre-Season Bookings, Plans for 2017

A widespread drought has prevailed in California since at least 2011, prompting the state government to impose mandatory water reductions statewide. The drought was likely underscored by 2011’s La Niña, which created a persistent high-pressure system off the West Coast. Over 71 percent of the state experienced extreme drought conditions, while 46 percent experienced exceptional drought, which is the most severe of the categories. The years of drought have directly impacted nature-based businesses in the state like Somes Bar’s Marble Mountain Ranch.

Marble Mountain Ranch is a family dude ranch that is famous for its “saddle and paddle” and “raft-n-ride” vacations, is unusually busy for their off-season with the expectation of an upcoming, even more unusually busy spring and summer rafting season for 2017. Why? Autumn in California this year turned out to be different from the previous years.

The typical October of searing heat and dry winds saw record heat as well as record rainfall this year. The prolonged heat in Southern California gave way to a strong winter-like storms in Northern Californa. By December, precipitation across Northern California is generally above average. The extensive rain and snow going into the 2016 winter has greatly improved moisture conditions in Northern California.

The owner of Marble Mountain Ranch, Doug Cole, remarks, “The wilderness surrounding Marble Mountain Ranch show promising signs of improving conditions for outdoors sports and activities. We just barely wound down our peak 2016 season and are already anxious for 2017’s season of horseback riding, backpacking, fishing, and rafting.”

Marble Mountain is surrounded by a unique area of craggy peaks, abundant meadows, large streams and lakes stocked with trout with the fascinating geological features. The area has alpine meadows with bear, deer, and many species of wildlife. The relief from drought makes the area more attractive to visitors and nature lovers.

With a wet fall and snow-packed winter, enjoying the beautiful Northern California spring and summer at Marble Mountain Ranch is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

