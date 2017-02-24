Marble Mountain Ranch Earns “People Love Us On Yelp” Award

Marble Mountain Ranch, a Northern California dude ranch with whitewater rafting and horseback riding, won recognition from Yelp for its top customer reviews.

(PRUnderground) February 23rd, 2017

Marble Mountain Ranch in Somas Bar, California is a dude ranch famous for its Saddle-and-Paddle and Raft-N-Ride vacations. It is located in an area of craggy peaks, abundant meadows, large streams and lakes in the Marble Mountain Wilderness and recently received the “People Love Us On Yelp” award.

Marble Mountain Ranch combines horseback trail riding vacations with thrilling hands-on ranch and water activities. The picturesque ranch offers all-inclusive Saddle-and-Paddle or Raft-and-Ride vacations combined with superb dining experiences. The ranch’s Youth Buckaroo Program offers fun for youngsters, making a getaway to the ranch a truly family-friendly experience.

“The Yelp award that we received is a testament that our customers are our top priority,” said Doug Cole, owner of Marble Mountain Ranch. “We aim to make Marble Mountain a vacation ranch like no other, and we are very proud that our customers recognize this.”

The “People Love us on Yelp Award” is given by the popular crowd-sourced reviews site. It provides a sticker and letter of commendation from Yelp’s founders to businesses with an outstanding history and top ratings on Yelp.

Marble Mountain Ranch offers an all-inclusive summit-to-sea experience, with breathtaking mountain trail riding, white water rafting, kayaking, sporting clays, and steelhead fishing. Marble Mountain Ranch is family owned and operated and has been in the outfitting, guiding, and dude ranch industry since 1970.

To learn why people love the beautiful Northern California wilderness at Marble Mountain Ranch, contact the dude ranch vacation for a romantic getaway or family reunion. Visit www.MarbleMountainRanch.com or call 800-552-6284 for more information.

About Marble Mountain Ranch

Dude ranch vacations for families are taken to a new level at Marble Mountain Ranch. Enjoy a guest ranch vacation horseback riding or trail riding in California.