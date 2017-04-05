Marble Mountain Ranch, Among Other Northern California Outlets, Exempt from Proposed Salmon Fishing Ban

A potential salmon fishing ban will not likely affect catch-and-release fishing through Marble Mountain Ranch in Northern California's Klamath River.

Klamath River, California (PRUnderground) April 5th, 2017

Due to the unprecedented low projections for returning spawning salmon, salmon fishing is targeted for possible closure this year. Initial projections, however, indicate that catch-and-release outlets, like Marble Mountain Ranch in Northern California’s Siskiyou County, will not be affected.

The Klamath River near Marble Mountain Ranch is receiving record precipitation this year, in stark contrast to the drought of the past several years that resulted in a declining salmon population. The drought has led to a proposal to ban coastal and in-stream salmon fishing of steelhead in the Klamath River. However, catch-and-release ethical sport fisher entities like Marble Mountain Ranch are not included in the proposed closures. Marble Mountain Ranch is a proud participant in catch-and-release ethics and is an advocate of environmentally-sound practices to support the maintenance and improvement of Klamath River fisheries.

Anadromous fish, such as salmon and steelhead are born in freshwater but spend most of their life in the sea. They return to freshwater to spawn. These fish have been impacted in both the ocean and West Coast rivers, such as Klamath River, by over-fishing, degradation of their spawning habitat and other environmental factors such as drought. Steelhead, while related to salmon (both are salmonids), is not currently targeted for closure to sport fishermen and catch-and-release fishing.

Sport fishing, particularly catch-and-release sport fishing, can have a positive impact on fishing. Because of the “non-kill” nature of the sport, it is the beneficiary of research funding, habitat improvement, and funding for hatchery programs. Sport fishing raises money through the sale of fishing licenses and tags through the Department of Fish and Wildlife and through philanthropic environmental fishing groups.

While the consideration of closures is dire, there is reason for optimism. The West Coast drought of the past years has significantly contributed to the decline of the salmon and steelhead population, but the precipitation of the past months has signaled that the drought is ending. This year has been the wettest since 1805 for a good portion of the western United States. For the West in its entirety, precipitation has been well above normal for the period from October 1 through the end of February.

Marble Mountain Ranch offers American dude ranch vacations with trail riding , rafting and kayaking, archery, and fly fishing sessions. The Marble Mountain Ranch family looks forward to a strong season with catch-and-release fishers returning to the Klamath River. Visitors can plan ahead for a season of solitude on the river this fall in pursuit of “steelhead on the fly.”

For inquiries or reservations, visit MarbleMountainRanch.com or call 1-800-552-6284 today.

About Marble Mountain Ranch

Dude ranch vacations for families are taken to a new level at Marble Mountain Ranch. Enjoy a guest ranch vacation horseback riding or trail riding in California.